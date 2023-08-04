Any celebration is always made more special when fresh flowers are used for decoration. Gardeners who plant and grow flowers to be cut for bouquets have what is known as a cutting garden. People have been growing and using cut flowers for thousands of years. Some of the oldest cutting gardens were not considered gardens at all but were water lilies found on the Nile River. There is evidence that Egyptians had used vases that could hold the water lily blossoms. Thousands of years later it was discovered that Egyptian tombs had flowers in them. Later the country of Greece began to use cut flowers in wreaths for their heads.
Starting a cutting flower garden is as easy as planting any other flower garden. You will want to place the bed in an inconspicuous place since you will be removing blooms for a bouquet. As with other gardens, you should place the flower bed in well-drained soil with plenty of sun. The garden’s sole purpose is to produce flowers and even foliage for you to cut. You can mix and match colors, textures, heights, and varieties.
The flower bed should be simple with amble space for the gardener to remove weeds when needed. If space is an issue, the gardener can place cutting plants in existing beds. One suggestion is to plant flowers with vegetables or herbs. If the flowers are placed in an existing garden, be sure to spread out the flowers when planting. If the flowers are planted in clusters, your garden will have bare spots when you cut blooms for bouquets.
Planning will prevent gaps in the cutting garden. The gardener should draw their existing flower bed on paper while listing varieties, bloom times and size of their plants. This will prevent the bed from being empty at different times of the year. Perennials and annuals both should be used in the cutting garden. The perennials will return, but annuals will have to be replaced.
Additionally, you should grow with your own seedlings. This will help you to grow all the best varieties and have an abundance of seedlings for yourself and to share. The more flowers that you pick, the more flowers the plants will produce. If you have more flowers than you need, you can always pick an extra bouquet or two and drop them off at an elderly housing center, hospital, or hospice.
Once you begin your cutting garden, be sure to amend the soil with granular, all-purpose fertilizer, preferably organic. Apply liquid fertilizer once each month during the growing season. Also, keep a dozen or more 3 ft. bamboo stakes handy for propping up plants as needed. Some of the favorite flowers to include in the cutting garden are Feverfew, White snapdragons, Zinnias, Bishop's lace, Phlox, Asters, Dahlias, and Sunflowers. Roses and flowering shrubs also can be included in a cutting garden.
Lisa B. Lucius, Ph.D.
Member of Pontotoc County Master Gardeners
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&