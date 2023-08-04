cut flower garden

Make sure to design your cut flower garden with paths so you can stroll through to cut the flowers without damaging others.

Any celebration is always made more special when fresh flowers are used for decoration. Gardeners who plant and grow flowers to be cut for bouquets have what is known as a cutting garden. People have been growing and using cut flowers for thousands of years. Some of the oldest cutting gardens were not considered gardens at all but were water lilies found on the Nile River. There is evidence that Egyptians had used vases that could hold the water lily blossoms. Thousands of years later it was discovered that Egyptian tombs had flowers in them. Later the country of Greece began to use cut flowers in wreaths for their heads.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you