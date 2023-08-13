Question: What has helped motivate Pontotoc County Master Gardener Dr. Lisa Lucius?
This Master Gardener grew up in a family where her father farmed to help his family. Her mother had a large vegetable garden, as well. During summers the family sat down to bowls of fresh vegetables on the dining table. "We ate healthy then but didn't think about it."
There was some of that friction of youth and being free, as well. "When we left school during the spring and saw a cloudy sky, my older sister Susan and I were happy. We knew that could be a day when we wouldn't hear, 'Come get your hoes. We're going to the garden.'"
Her mother had flower beds, too. These often began with seeds started where they could sprout best and then become part of her transferal process. Some ornamentals started with cuttings from friends or family members. Even a family story about her birth is connected to gardening during those days. "When Mother left home for the hospital, she had already planted tomato seeds. After a week away from home (in those days), it surprised her that those seeds had sprouted."
Later in life, when they built their house next door to her parents, vegetable gardening became a dual-family project; still, that wasn't her favorite outside work. Instead, she most enjoyed growing flowers. Then, after 1999, their mother was no longer with them; gardening as a food source lost a main supporter there.
In 2012 Lisa trained with the Lee County Master Gardeners. While working with Lee County, she was president of that group, along with later serving as secretary for a couple of years. Each year, she worked with projects like their annual spring plant sale. Throughout the years, her presentations helped others learn, too.
Then, in 2019 the Pontotoc program began here with James Shannon. "My husband asked me to consider moving my Master Gardener membership here to help our area. It would be good to give back to our own community. We agreed."
Last year she moved her membership to Pontotoc and hopes to make a specific effort with ongoing projects like securing a greenhouse for the Master Gardeners. "Mostly, I want to learn." She has already spent time researching material for articles here, as during the past decade there. Future tasks? "I want to help improve, beautify outside areas in Pontotoc."
Others here have volunteered. Please join to help.
Betty A. Crane, Ph.D., trained volunteer, Pontotoc Master Gardeners
If interested in becoming a Master Gardener, call James Shannon at the Pontotoc County Extension office, 489-3910. Registration for classes is August 14 - September 11. Classes are October 3 - December 4.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115. For the second
Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT
this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from noon
to 8 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115. For the second
Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT
this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from noon
to 8 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&