What's on the MSU Gardening Calendar for planting here in May and June?
Here are some of the reminders from MSU Extension (Wilson) for the current 2023 growing season in Mississippi. On this last day of May, summer annuals may still be planted. Some ornamentals have long been favorites-- begonias with their red and green foliage; red geraniums with pungent leaves; dianthus; hardy marigolds; fragrant petunias in dark purple; coleus of bleeding red-gold-green-purple leaves; and shaded walleriana impatiens in white. Bring some inside in celebration of the season.
Perennials in the bed can be divided now and include Shasta daisies , a reminder of a past Flower Child's bouquet, yellow-to-bronze chrysanthemums on a hill, and two spiky purple blooms--ajuga and dependable liriope, all in a movable row. Change them around for more color and texture in a garden.
Bulbs are recommended for planting in May for later summer and fall vibrancy in landscapes. Cannas, red from Aunt Berta's yard; gladiolus, tall and debutante-like; and dahlias like those grown for gathering in the High Hampton garden. Remembering white calla lilies at Marie Antoinette's house, hidden outside Versailles grown from house to fence.
Gardens now, as in old times here, are worked, rowed and planted with okra, peas, corn, beans, eggplant, cucumbers and tomatoes. Fragrant melons, too...For centuries, three vegetables have been grown together in a kind of tepee formation--squash in the center, beans surrounding those, then corn as a kind of fence-support around the outside. Check MSU Extension for more on growing this mini-garden (with children).
Dr. Jeff Wilson's Calendar has a final reminder. Mulch all plantings to ensure success!
Gardening in Mississippi has a history through centuries. Think of family gardens and liberty gardens that made a difference for America during World War II. When promoting our state, we can include our own place in a worldview where our past plucky gardeners, garden clubs, farmers' markets, and research can still guide growing.
--Continuing a legacy to encourage others to grow and to volunteer.
Betty Crane, Master Gardener volunteer
(For gardening questions, call the Pontotoc County Extension at 662-489-3961.)
