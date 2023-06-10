Gardeners often spend many hours choosing what flowers to grow, and this indeed is an extremely important decision. However, there is another decision that can affect the choice of flowers. This is the choice of the type of flower bed needed to plant the flowers.
In a Better Homes and Gardens publication, it is noted that a new flower bed is like a blank canvas to fill with whatever you love. There are many options for any flower bed, but the gardener must plan, prepare, and be ready for physical labor. The ideal size of a flower bed depends largely on the landscape of your home and how many flowers you want to care for and maintain. Most flower beds that border your home are no wider than 2 to 3 feet, while landscape garden beds can be considerably larger.
The gardener must first decide where the flower bed will be located. Anywhere from a corner of the backyard to your front entryway can make a great spot for a flower bed. Examples of a choice for location are along a deck or porch, underneath a tree, or around a garden feature like a pond. In my own backyard I had added two larger flower beds and then decided that I needed a smaller bed to help balance the look of the larger two. If fact, the smaller flower bed is now my favorite of the three additions.
Two other things to consider are: how much sun will your plants need when planted in your new area and what is the condition of the soil that is now located in the area. Most flowers will do well in soil with plenty of compost. Rocks or other debris should be removed from the area, large clots of dirt should be broken up, and then compost should be added to encourage healthy plant growth. It's also a good idea to do a soil test to determine if you should add any nutrients your plants need to look their best.
Several ways to help make your flowerbed interesting and unusual are to wrap a small flower bed around your mailbox, line your front walkway, add color underneath a tree, or get geometric with a perfectly square, rectangular, circular, or triangular beds. Flowerbeds can also be planted in raised beds.
When choosing your plants, make sure that you choose those that do well in your climate and are suited to the amount of sun on the new flowerbed. Beyond that, the best flowers are the ones you love the most. You can add zing in the front of the house with a colorful mixture of zinnias, snapdragons, or marigolds. Other ideas include a garden of single-color flowers, a patriotic mix of red-white-and-blue blooms, a pastel flower bed, or a "moon garden" planted entirely in white flowers.
To present a very “organized” and concise area, it is often wise to edge the new flowerbed with some type of material. Some inexpensive materials are brick, flagstone, manufactured rubber edging, large rocks, or cobblestones.
