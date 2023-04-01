Insects, beneficial and damaging, are parts of any garden. Dragonflies are insects that are easily recognized by their body shapes. These insects add to any garden in many ways.
Wikipedia (wikipedia.org) tells us there are approximately three thousand different existing species of dragonflies. Adult dragonflies have a pair of large, multifaceted, compound eyes, two pairs of strong, transparent wings with colored patches. Colors found on the dragonfly often are brilliant iridescent or metallic colors. These insects can fly up to thirty five miles per hour.
National Geographic (https://www.nationalgeographic.com) states that around midsummer female dragonflies dip their abdomens in water, laying eggs that hatch in about seven to eight days. Known as nymphs, these larvae stay in the water for up to three years, hunting water insects, mosquito larvae, or small fish with a lower jaw that opens up sideways and snatches prey into their mouths. They may even eat other dragonfly nymphs. During the time in which dragonflies become adults, they eat flies, mosquitos, and midges.
In Why Do I Have Dragonflies Swarming Around My House? by Melissa Monks, it is noted that often dragonflies will swarm due to a high mosquito population, and they also eat several fly species. Another possibility for dragonfly swarms is migration. Only one species, the green darner, migrates to the southern United States, Caribbean, and Mexico, and then flies north in spring. This species of dragonflies’ adult life span is longer than other species. Some adult dragonflies live for only a few weeks while others live up to a year. As they reach their destination, they breed, and in August and September, the newly hatched adults move back south. Each generation only makes one leg of the trip, but this migration allows them to spend breeding seasons in mosquito-rich areas. If you live in the path of migrating green darners, you may suddenly see thousands of them around your house as they rest before moving on.
The garden and gardener are benefited by the dragonflies by the number of mosquitoes that are eaten. One dragonfly can eat thirty to hundreds of mosquitoes per day. Often the dragonfly will eat insects that cause disease among plants in the garden. Also, the dragonfly does not sting or bite humans.
Finally, there are several superstitions about dragonflies (www.icysedgwick.com). Some of these are: Seeing swarms of dragonflies means rain is on the way. In some cultures, dragonflies represent good luck or prosperity. Make a wish when you see a dragonfly, and it will come true. Fishermen used them as an indicator of good fishing grounds. Plenty of dragonflies meant there are plenty of fish around. If a dragonfly hovered near the fisherman, he took it as good luck. The dragonfly acts as a messenger between the worlds. They teach those who see them to ‘go with the flow’. But seeing one in your dreams is a warning. If a dragonfly lands on you, you’ll hear good news from someone you love. Seeing a dead dragonfly means you’ll hear sad news. Catching a dragonfly means you would marry within a year.
Whether you are a believer in the superstitions or not, dragonflies are good for gardens and gardeners. Be sure that you welcome them during the growing season!
