Here, a thin, crisp strip of dark green or red pepper can enhance summertime vegetables and sandwiches. Think Bell pepper. Think vitamin C, among other nutrients.
Consider other forms of bell peppers, too, from a culture halfway across the world. Sometimes dried and made into a most distinctive dark-red powder, unlike any other for robust flavor...Small, round bell peppers of various types--Hungarian peppers result in a paprika remarkably full of flavor. Can peppers grown here be anything like those grown and harvested now across the globe?
Mississippi lists "Sweet Banana" (Sweet Hungarian type) and "Hungarian Wax" (canary yellow fruit). How is it that our paprika sprinkled across deviled eggs can go unnoticed, yet defines Hungarian cuisine? There, their bell peppers have been processed through manual labor into a powder, distinctive and bold.
Bell peppers, grown here for generations, too, are most often gathered from spring gardens. Remember those peppers with thinnest walls, with sliced garden tomatoes, accompanying the bowl of fresh, garden peas. Some context shows that the Bell Pepper is a hybrid, with the best characteristics of peppers without heirloom weaknesses. Of all hybrid peppers, it is the hardiest, tastiest, and easiest to grow. These plants thrive in heat and humidity that can help yield a larger crop. Beginner gardeners may choose to grow these plants in pots; they are one of the most adaptive.
One little known fact--colored bell peppers, not only red, but even blue or purple, grow well in Mississippi. (Mississippi is largely in Hardiness Zone 5.) The additional time ripening in the field for 10 to 14 days, however, can cause diseases, insects, or weather damage when the pepper could have been saved if harvested earlier.
Most gardeners buy peppers as transplants at planting time (usually in the spring). Beginners may learn to use a starter solution when setting out. Cautionary gardening--too much nitrogen fertilizer and hot or cool temperatures will cause blossoms and small pods to drop off. Other problems are blossom end rot (from drought and acid soils), southern stem blight, sunburn, leaf diseases, anthracnose, viruses, and aphids.
Recently another pepper, the jalapeno, is grown locally and plated for another, more spicy accent. Most of us did not grow up gathering these faster-growing plants. Once they flower, expect plenty of pods from the plant. Needing little room, they thrive among other vegetables and plants, perfect for raised beds and pots. Intolerant to cold, though, peppers die following spring's late frost or fall's early one. Cool spring or summer weather may result in slower growth while too much rain can cause diseases that hinder harvest.
Anaheim Peppers, a popular jalapeno in the state, can be stuffed or fried for Mexican dishes or salsa. TAM Mild Jalapeno is another grown locally.
Contrast peppers from garden-to-table here with Hungarian peppers processed for paprika. Their powder is made by grinding dried, deep red paprika pods of the bell pepper plant "Capsicum annum L.," the botanical name. Gardeners here might learn from farmers' years of tending plants across the globe.
Brought to Hungary by the Turks in the 16th and 17th centuries, these bell pepper plants are a major source of paprika and symbolize Hungary's cuisine. First used in the 19th century, the paprika is available in different grades--(Some here brought back from Hungary the Noble sweet (Edesnemes), slightly pungent and bright red). It is the most commonly exported. Fortunate enough to have both the sweet and the spicy, store those in a cool, dark place (refrigerate) and remove amounts needed.
Harvest time now of this red "gold" plant (as Hungarians call it), is from pods at the lower part of the plant. Will processing those pepper plants soon become a lost art as younger farmers grow fewer acres? In the coming months, maybe research different kinds of Hungarian bell peppers. Experiment with growing jalapeno and varied kinds of bell peppers in the spring garden--In an ever-changing world, on September 8, their harvest begins.
Betty A. Crane, Ph.D. is a volunteer with the Pontotoc Master Gardeners
Contact James Shannon, Extension agent, at the Pontotoc Extension office (489-3910) with questions about enrolling in the Master Gardener program.
