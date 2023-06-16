How might dairy farming agricultural work worldwide affect a Mississippian?
There's hard work and some caution in dairy farming as a business. Across the continents and through the years, many dairy farmers have managed milking herds twice daily for some benefit. Dairying, historically important here and abroad, deserves a tribute in June in Mississippi.
Although Mississippi now faces considerable costs in the dairy industry due to summer heat, some advantages do help milk production. Here, an extended growing season for forage and farmers' access to water and grazing land help. Genetics, management, and nutrition continue to improve output like these: The Mississippi dairy industry yields an average of 6 gallons of milk per cow daily. The state, though, ranks 42nd nationally in milk production.
Nationally, more than in the past, dairy farmers are part of an aging population. Many of their children, having lived and worked on dairy farms growing up, are less interested in taking over ownership. More often, the dairy farms go out of business when a farmer retires.
During the past six years, this state has lost over 30 dairy businesses. Managed within Mississippi's 55 dairy farms are fewer than 8,000 dairy cows, according to Coblentz (2022).
Simultaneously, this state has had a rich history of dairying. Holstein, Guernsey, and Jersey cows have had storied historical significance. In Lee County, Master Gardener Sara Bell Harris shared her paternal ancestor's trip to the Isle of Guernsey to bring the first cow to North Mississippi. Then, within the past decade, MSU's Jersey herd ranked fourth in the United States. Research here has helped with genetics, cited as a wish for some dairy farmers in other countries.
Work at MSU continues to help farmers. When the temperature humidity index (THI) is above 68, milk production may be lowered by 25%. A most recent graduate study resulted in the Mississippi Mister, designed at MSU to alleviate heat stress in herds (Becker, Stone, 2019). . Worth installing? At around $200, a pivot coordinated with shade can result in an extended grazing season for six cows. (MSU Publication #3122 has more information on installation.)
How might farmers worldwide manage today? Crops planted late, if at all, in a country's richest, black soil with individual dairy farms totaling 70% of all dairying. Ukraine. Studies show that dairy farmers there have wondered what might happen to their cattle. Many have worked to cull the herd for export to fast food places (Hardbarger, 2022). Their dairying on small farms yields a continuous income; yet, many farmers wish for genetic research advantages that we benefit from.
Reading "O Pioneers!" (Cather) has shown how the German settlers in Nebraska tunneled through snow and then focused efforts in summer heat to care for dairy cattle. Russia's rural history? "Anna Karenina '' (Tolstoy) showed a farmer's management in nineteenth century Russia. Levin cared for improving the herd, a part of everyday life in the countryside. Hemingway later considered wartime-- "What happens to the animals?"
Consider the importance of owning "milk" cows to Pontotoc pioneers. Imagine the repeated older house in town with a fence for the backyard. Extended, past the vegetable garden, more wire unrolled for the small herd. Even in town, local ancestors worked for a family's needed milk.
Decades ago, some early morning milk cans stood beside roadways, ready for a trip to a larger dairy nearby; some hard work benefited farmers, families, and the local community. Today, dairies in Pontotoc again enrich the land. First noted—Graham Dairy in Thaxton. Then, the Andersons at Southern Cultured Creamery in Algoma labored to offer cold milk products.
In June, plan a short summer drive to a nearby dairy.
Dr. Betty Crane, Master Gardener volunteer
(For questions, contact the Pontotoc Extension office at 489-3910.)
