How about planning to grow some herbs this year? As old as time, they can be handy for culinary arts and can be enjoyed right outside the kitchen window, year-round.
One cautionary tip, though--they can be difficult to grow in our now hotter, more humid Mississippi climate. Still, they're worth the work to keep, usually for years. That sage--fresh or dried from a garden--has been a must for generations of holiday dressing plated beside the poultry.
Most are annuals and need to be replanted. After a few years perennial herbs like sage and thyme may disappear from gardens. The three or four productive years, though, will yield plenty of rewards commensurate with the planning, planting and gathering. Make plans now for more flavor.
Here, herbs such as basil, lemon balm, chives, and mints grow well. Besides climate, another reminder in planning is well-drained soil PH of 6.0 to 7.0, along with an organic mulch in summer. Containers or raised beds can be a boon to success in an herb garden--Herbs that particularly dislike wet feet are sage, along with oregano, thyme, lavender, rosemary, and scented geraniums.
A green sprig of rosemary? Gather the aesthetics to compliment plated foods. Add to oils and butters for breads; add to sauces and soups for flavor, too. Hints: If a recipe calls for garlic, mince the garlic along with herbs for easier handling and to save garlic oil that can seep away. And, decrease dried herbs by half the amount in a recipe calling for fresh.)
Seeds are used to start many herbs. Perennial herbs can be propagated by stem-cutting, layering, or crown divisions. Visit a nursery or check mail order catalog companies. That is a place to start planning during these winter months.
Try making a plan now to grow herbs. Prepare the window box. With our warming climate here now, we can break a twig of rosemary right outside the January door.
(Source: MSU Extension, "Growing Herbs")
During winter months prepare a mint punch.
5 cups strong tea
2 cups fresh orange juice
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 cup water
2 1/4 tablespoons grated orange rind
1/2 cup mint leaves, chopped fine
Put tea, orange juice and lemon juice in a 2-quart pitcher. In a saucepan, combine sugar, water and orange rind. Heat to boiling over high heat. After boiling for 5 minutes, remove from heat and add mint. Cover and steep for 5 to 10 minutes. Strain, put in a pitcher and serve cold--or, hot for adults and warm (as the grandchildren prefer it).
Betty Crane, is a trained volunteer through MSU Extension's Master Gardener program. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.
