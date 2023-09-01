How is it that our paprika sprinkled across deviled eggs is barely noticed; yet, paprika defines Hungarian cuisine? Here, bell peppers with thinnest walls, accompanied sliced garden tomatoes to complete summer vegetables on our tables. Now, maybe it's time for those to come together in regard to Hungarian farmers!
Lately, we've wondered how those peppers ground into paprika differ so much in flavor from ours here. Mississippi lists "Sweet Banana" (Sweet Hungarian type) and "Hungarian Wax" (canary yellow fruit). Their powder is made by grinding dried, deep red or yellow pods of the bell pepper plant "Capsicum annum L.," the botanical name.
Their manual harvest begins a long, fall process ending with the "sallowing" (tied into long garlands) of peppers that are hung from roofs of houses. After these peppers dry, they go through a long manual process.
Brought to Hungary by the Turks in the 16th and 17th centuries, these pepper plants are a major source of paprika and symbolize Hungary's cuisine. First used in the 19th century, the paprika is available in different grades. After tasting their goulash, some brought back to Pontotoc the Noble sweet (Edesnemes), slightly pungent. Bright red, it is their most commonly exported. Best bought in the fall, store Hungarian paprika in a cool, dark place.
Harvest time of this red "gold" pepper plant (Hungarians call it), is from pods at the lower part of the plant. Will processing those soon become a lost art as their younger farmers grow fewer acres? Maybe in the coming months, try growing, reading, and experimenting with different kinds of Hungarian bell peppers. Older Hungarian farmers will harvest pepper crops by hand on September 8, beginning another horticultural process that has defined their cuisine--and their country--for centuries.
This recipe is best made with Hungarian paprika.
2 lb beef chuck, cut into cubes
▢1 3/4 tsp cooking salt / kosher salt
▢1 tsp black pepper
▢1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
▢2 tbsp unsalted butter
▢2 brown onions
▢5 garlic cloves
▢2 capsicum/bell peppers
▢2 tomatoes
▢1/4 cup Hungarian-style paprika
▢1 tsp caraway seeds
▢1 bay leaf
▢ 4 cups beef stock/broth
▢ 2 carrots
▢ 2 potatoes
Brown beef. Add cut vegetables as in traditional stews. Enjoy this fall!
Betty A. Crane, Ph.D. is a volunteer with the Pontotoc Master Gardeners
Contact James Shannon, Extension agent, at the Pontotoc Extension office (489-3910) with questions about enrolling in the Master Gardener program.
