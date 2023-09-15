While most of us are now ending our summer gardening with the wonderful “fruits of our labor”, there is an opportunity to enjoy vegetables into autumn when one prepares a fall garden. In our area when gardeners germinate seeds in the months of July and August, some wonderful fall vegetables can be enjoyed. There are several steps that gardeners should follow for a fall garden.
The gardener should first realize that their planting areas will require a small amount of maintenance. Fall weather conditions sometimes are unpredictable, so it is very important to make sure that the nutrients for the plants are available in the soil. The soil pH level should be checked as well as noting the nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium (N-P-K) levels. While many people use a home soil kit, your local extension office can send your soil sample to be tested accurately. You should then water your soil deeply after you have added needed nutrients and before you plant.
To ensure that the plants will have adequate time to grow, you must calculate the time of your first frost. While this time differs yearly, locally our first frost generally occurs between the last week of October and the first week of November. There are calculators online that will assist with your calculation. You should then “count back” twelve to fourteen weeks to determine when you should begin to start your seeds for plants to be harvested in the fall. You should plant vegetable seeds that are marketed as being fall or winter varieties rather than early spring varieties. Examples of some of these plants are carrots, cauliflower, cabbage, parsnips, and Brussels sprouts.
Finally, the gardener must have some way to protect the plants in cooler weather. Examples of these are floating row covers which protect from early frosts, hoop structures which protect plants from wind, and heated hoop structures and greenhouses where temperatures can be regulated by the gardener.
Dr. Lisa Lucius is a Pontotoc Mastergardener.
