The Friends of the Pontotoc County Library is sponsoring a Back to School Yard-Sale. The Yard-Sale will be held on Friday, July 28 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Rozelle Callaway Wax Meeting Room at the Library. Items will include clothing, shoes, books, and backpacks for children.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you