Backpacks are the most practical way for our children to carry school books and supplies. They are specifically designed to distribute the weight of the load among some of the body's strongest muscles. However when too heavy or worn incorrectly, backpacks may lead to significant back, neck and shoulder pain, as well as cause postural problems.
Backpack safety tips for children and adults
- Shea Mills, PT, DPT Special to the Progress
-
-
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT SUNDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 11 AM CDT Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM Sunday to 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT SUNDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 11 AM CDT Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM Sunday to 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Currently in Pontotoc
52°F
Fair
52°F / 34°F
3 PM
53°F
4 PM
53°F
5 PM
51°F
6 PM
48°F
7 PM
46°F
Trending Now
© Copyright 2023 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal 1242 S Green St, Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.