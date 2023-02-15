February 2023 is the sixth annual National Pesticide Safety Education Month. A common misconception among consumers is that pesticides only include insecticide products used to kill or control insects. However, pesticides include a much wider range of products including not only insecticides, but products to control pests, kill mold and mildew, kill weeds, and even flea and tick products for our pets. All these products are types of pesticides. Pesticides are regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). To verify that the product you are using is a pesticide, check the label for a registration number. This number indicates that the product is approved by the EPA to be sold and used as a pesticide. Some products which contain a pesticide, but are considered to be “minimum risk” are not required to have an EPA registration number, but must still comply with federal EPA standards for labeling information. The state regulatory authority for pesticides in most states is the Department of Agriculture.
Pesticides serve a useful purpose. They can help protect our home from rodents, improve our lawn and garden, and protect our pets. However, when used carelessly, pesticides can be dangerous. According to the American Association of Poison Control Centers, about half of the reported pesticide poisonings involve children less than six years of age. Pesticide use is only one part of an overall pest management system, and should only be used when needed. When a pesticide is needed, the first step is to identify the pest wanting to be controlled so that the right pesticide for the job can be chosen. Once the pest has been identified, the consumer should read the product label to see if the pest wanting to be controlled is listed.
All pesticides have the potential to be a poison. Pesticides formulated for home use are frequently formulated differently than commercial or industrial pesticides. Many products for home use are pre-mixed, diluted, and ready-to-use. However, the consumer should still read the label carefully and take precautions for using around pets, children, and food. If using a concentrated pesticide, follow the label directions carefully, and never use a concentration higher than what is recommended. Never store a pesticide in a food or beverage container, or any container that is not properly labeled. Food – including pet food, pet water bowls, and children’s toys should always be removed before using a pesticide. Rodent baits should never be placed where children or pets can come in contact with them.
Here are some tips offered by the national Pesticide Environmental Stewardship organization for safe use of pesticides in the home and garden:
Read the entire pesticide label before purchase and use. You are legally required to read and follow everything on the label except the information about crops or sites that you are not going to treat.
Follow all applicable federal, state, tribal and local laws and regulations concerning the use of pesticides and personal protective equipment.
Seek competent advice if there is something you don’t understand on the label or in other applicable laws and regulations.
Transport pesticides in the trunk or truck bed, separate from passengers, groceries, or animal feed, and secure the containers to prevent spills.
Store pesticides in a locked cabinet or secure area, away from food, feed, or personal protective equipment.
Measure and mix pesticides in a well-ventilated area away from children, pets, toys, and food.
Calibrate and maintain application equipment so that the amount of pesticide applied will be accurate, uniform, and legal.
Keep pesticides on target – use untreated buffers if necessary or delay the application if conditions favor off-target movement due to wind or water.
Identify sensitive areas and organisms that could be affected by the application, and take all necessary precautions.
Do everything possible to prevent spills and leaks, and always have an absorbent material such as cat litter or sawdust readily available.
Wash slightly contaminated work clothes separately before re-use, and follow all directions on care and disposal of personal protective equipment.
Dispose of the pesticide properly, as well as any excess spray mixture, empty containers, and contaminated cleanup material and clothing.
Remember, be safe by always reading and following labels when using pesticides. Follow all applicable federal, state, or local regulations. Use pesticides only when needed and only for their intended purpose. Pesticides should be stored in their original containers out of the reach of children. When uncertain about what pesticide to use for certain problems, such as termites, consult a professional pest control service.
Agricultural commodity producers must complete an in-person or online course to maintain a current private applicator certificate to legally apply restricted use pesticides. There will be a training session offered at the Pontotoc County Extension Office on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. The cost is $20.00. The preferred method of payment is by check. Please call 662-489-3910 to register for this class.