February 2023 is the sixth annual National Pesticide Safety Education Month. A common misconception among consumers is that pesticides only include insecticide products used to kill or control insects. However, pesticides include a much wider range of products including not only insecticides, but products to control pests, kill mold and mildew, kill weeds, and even flea and tick products for our pets. All these products are types of pesticides. Pesticides are regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). To verify that the product you are using is a pesticide, check the label for a registration number. This number indicates that the product is approved by the EPA to be sold and used as a pesticide. Some products which contain a pesticide, but are considered to be “minimum risk” are not required to have an EPA registration number, but must still comply with federal EPA standards for labeling information. The state regulatory authority for pesticides in most states is the Department of Agriculture.

regina.butler@djournal.com

