If you have felt the buzz to start beekeeping you are not alone. Unfortunately, many new beekeepers are unsuccessful. The challenges associated with beekeeping should be carefully considered to avoid being stung both literally and figuratively.
This column will discuss important planning considerations that will help promote a strong hive that will survive for years to come. The reference used is the Mississippi State University Extension Service column “Beginning Beekeeping in Mississippi.”
Planning
Thorough planning increases the probability of bee colony survival. This should begin at least six months before bees are purchased. The planning process should include increasing beeping knowledge, finding a reputable source for bees, and gathering necessary equipment.
Hit the Books
The first consideration is to learn as much as possible about honey bees. This includes knowledge about bee biology, common pests, and where bees can be purchased.
This information is available from several trusted sources. The first is the MSU Extension Service. Dr. Jeff Harris has provided a variety of excellent publications that are available at the Pontotoc Extension office or online at http://extension.msstate.edu/.
There is a great community of beekeepers in north Mississippi that are willing to lend a hand. County Extension offices host beekeeping programs to provide information and an opportunity to connect with other beekeepers. An excellent Facebook group is also available that can be joined through the following link. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1741659002732718
Common honey bee pests include Varroa mites and small hive beetles. Without proper sanitation and treatment, these pests can have devastating effects. For more information on how to treat these pests, refer to Mississippi State University Extension publication 2826 “Managing Varroa Mites in Honey Bee Colonies” and publication 2825 “Small Hive Beetle.”
New beekeepers should acquire bees from a certified supplier. Dr. Jeff Harris recommends new beekeepers to buy a nucleus colony (nuc). Nucs are small colonies that include food (honey or sugar syrup), a mature queen, and worker bees. A list of Mississippi Department of Agriculture certified bee suppliers can be found on the following website. http://www.mdac.ms.gov/wp-content/uploads/bpi_honey_packed_bees1.pdf
Beekeeping Supplies and Equipment
Before the bees are purchased, beekeeping supplies and equipment should be acquired. Beekeeping supplies that must be purchased include the following.
Bee veil: A veil includes a screen to keep bees away from your face and head.
Hive tool: It serves to separate frames from the hive.
Beekeeping brush: It serves to gently move bees.
Bee smoker: Smoke calms bees while the hive is being inspected.
Bee suit: This is optional. Some beekeepers prefer wearing a light-colored long sleeve shirt and long pants.
Bee-gloves: Gloves to protect hands from stings are a must for new beekeepers.
High top boots: Tucking pants into your boots can prevent stings above the knee!
A hive should be assembled in the desired location before bees are purchased. A movable frame hive should include the following components.
A bottom board to form the base of the hive.
Two standard 10-frame hive bodies (boxes) for brood rearing.
10 sheets of wax foundation per hive body for the bees to draw out comb on.
A queen excluder to prevent eggs being laid in the honey supers.
Two standard 10-frame hive bodies to be used as honey supers (Shallow supers can also be used.)
10 sheets of wax foundation for each honey super.
An inner and outer cover to protect the hive from the weather.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service in Pontotoc County is hosting a beekeeping workshop on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at noon. The objective is to provide instruction on starting and maintaining successful beekeeping operations. The event will be held at Joe Zook’s farm which is located at 390 Hebron Rd. Randolph, MS 38863.
This will be a hands-on workshop presented by Joe Zook and Ronnie Owen. Please bring a beekeeping veil and other applicable personal protective equipment. Please call the Pontotoc County Extension Office at (662)-489-3910 by 4:00 p.m. if you plan to attend.
Beekeeping can be a fun and profitable pastime that can provide sweet rewards! If you would like to learn more about beekeeping, call the MSU Extension Service office in Pontotoc County or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
