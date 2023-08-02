bodock logo

Kit Stafford painted the 2023 Bodock Logo which comes back to the roots of the old Bodock tree for which the festival named. That tree stood on the grounds of Lochinvar and was destroyed in 2001 by a tornado. This will be printed on t-shirts which will be for sale soon.

Do you want to take part in the Bodock Fesitval? Have you registered yet? A variety of avenues await you to participate in from bicycle riding to selling food or selling your wares.

