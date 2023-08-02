Do you want to take part in the Bodock Fesitval? Have you registered yet? A variety of avenues await you to participate in from bicycle riding to selling food or selling your wares.
Yes, Pontotoc’s festival is about to break loose on the streets again, with the one day activities set to begin Saturday, September 9, down Main Street, Pontotoc.
Music
Great music awaits country music fans with the coming of Drake White. A native of Alabama, he has been recording and releasing music since 2011. Plus some of your old favorites are coming back which includes the Springville Chapel Choir, Legend o fate blues and Hannah+Karly.
But early in the afternoon, make sure you take part in the Bodock Showcase. Want to recite a poem? Sing a song? Tell a funny story? You can have the opportunity to do just that on stage live at the festival.
Add to that rides on the Bodock Express train and children’s corner and a litany of other activiites that everyone enjoys.
Sponsorship
To even start the festival sponsorship is needed. You can sponsor on six different levels. A Title sponsorship is $5,000, Platinum sponsor is $2,500, Gold Sponsor is $1,000, Silver Sponsor is $500, Bronze Sponsor is $250 and Friends of Bodock sponsor is $200. All sponsors will be recognized in the Bodock booklet for your contribution to the festival.
If you want to help sponsor the festival, take part in the talent show or have a dance group, please call 662-489-5042 or email at chamber@pontotocchamber.com .
Vendor and Event Registration
Or you can register at on the website at pontotocchamber.com. To register for an event through the Pontotoc Chamber, go to the website and click on forms. Go to the Bodock Festival forms from the drop menu and click on the event in which you wish to register.
Vendor applications can be found at the website pontotocchamber.com. The cost is $50 and goes up to $75 after Tuesday, August 7. So get those forms in early!! All applications for vendors must be received by Tuesday, September 5; that is the day after Labor Day.
Bodock Pageant
If you want to be in the Bodock pageant, it will be Saturday, August 26 at Pontotoc Jr. High School. Doors open at 9, pageant begins at 10. That form can be found on the website pontotocchamber.com for pre-registration or you can sign up the day of at the door. This is an open pageant meaning contestants do not have to reside in Pontotoc County.
Age groups are as follows:
0-11 months
12-23 months
2-3 years
4 year old/PreK-Kindergarten
1st-2nd
3rd-4th
5th-6th
7th-8th
9th-12th
Overall Crown Breakdown:
0-3yr, PK-4th grade and 5th-12th
*age groups are based off the contestants age as of August 26, 2023*
Tour de Bodock
One of the premiere events of the festival is the Tour de Bodock bike ride. This year is no exception. The trail offers scenic beauty. Enjoy the music of splashing streams and the songs of the South from the pretty birds that are year around residents of this area. Located across 24 miles of Pontotoc County, the Tanglefoot boasts scenic pastoral beauty that even on the driest days looks pretty. Constructed as a result of the railroad abandonment, the trail allows you to drink in the scenery at a slower pace than the rail riders did years ago.
“Our ride is designed for riders of all ages and abilities. It's intended to be a fun event that benefits the Tanglefoot Trail. It's also a bargain. Riders receive a quality shirt, rest stop refreshments, a finisher's medal, and food and entertainment at the finish line, not to mention a beautiful course on which to ride,” he added.
Rides on the tour include a Metric Century, Half Metric Century, 20 mile and 10 K [a six mile ride]. Registration by Tuesday, August 15 is $35 for the 10 K and $40 for all others. On ride day for the 10 K is $45 and all other races are $50. So if you want to ride and save some money in the process plus get a glow in the dark shirt, get your registration done!
This pleasure ride is not a bike race. “This is a family friendly event,” he stressed, “so you and your children can come and enjoy riding on the trail.”
And just to keep you riding for your goal, McGee said that everyone gets rewarded. “All finishers of any of the events will receive a unique finisher's medal.”
Please be at the First Choice Gateway in Pontotoc in plenty of time before the race starts to get your bicycle ready. “All rides start and finish there,” said McGee.
Rest stops with refreshments will be available at the Whistle Stops at Ecru, Ingomar, and Algoma and at the Gateway in Pontotoc.
Food and entertainment will be provided at the Gateway in Pontotoc, featuring The Porch Rockers.
All net proceeds will go to the maintenance of the Tanglefoot Trail.
There will be finisher medals awarded to all who complete the event.
Tour de Bodock Information & registration can be found on raceroster.com. Deadline for online registration is Wednesday, September 1 if you want to be guaranteed the nice long sleeved shirt.
