Beef production is an important part of agriculture in Pontotoc County and Mississippi as a whole. There are over 15,000 beef cattle farms that are located throughout the state. They strive to produce a premium nutritious product for beef consumers.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service is providing support for this effort through implementation of the Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program. The source for this column is the BQA National Producer Manual.
The BQA program includes voluntary management standards that ensure the quality and safety of beef products. The BQA program seeks to reduce carcass defects, improve record keeping, and for producers to stay updated on industry improvements. Adoption of these practices provide a guarantee to consumers that beef is a safe and nutritious choice to feed their families.
The BQA production approach also uses scientific research to improve the efficiency and profitability of cattle operations. This is accomplished by reducing animal healthcare costs and improving management practices by encouraging farmers to make the following commitments.
Protect animals by providing necessary water, food, and healthcare.
Implement practices that prevent disease and provide proper veterinary care.
Ensure that facilities promote efficient, safe, and humane cattle handling.
Apply proper methods to euthanize and dispose of sick or injured livestock.
Educate employees about proper animal handling and healthcare practices.
Regularly observe livestock to ensure that their essential requirements are met.
Diminish stress when transporting cattle.
Maintain knowledge of industry advancements in animal production and healthcare.
Producers can become BQA certified by attending a session offered by certified trainers or by completion of a self-study course. Participants must successfully pass an exam and complete the Mississippi BQA contract to receive the certification. The contract is a detailed checklist of sound animal healthcare procedures compiled by veterinarians, animal scientists, and cattle industry professionals.
There will be an opportunity to complete the BQA certification on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Pontotoc County Extension Office located at 402 C.J. Hardin Jr. Drive. The topics covered will include animal selection, animal breeding, vaccine care, vaccine injection practices, judicious drug use, animal care, animal handling, and animal culling decisions. The cost of the training is $15 which includes course and certification materials.
The meeting will begin with a steak dinner that will be served at 6:00 p.m. The meal sponsors include Pickens Pest Control and the Pontotoc County Farm Bureau Federation. If you plan to attend please register by calling the Pontotoc County Extension office at 662-489-3910 by Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
Taking steps to improve beef cattle operations is a great way to begin the new year. If you would like to learn more about the BQA program or other topics, call the Mississippi State University Extension Service office in Pontotoc County or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.