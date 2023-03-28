“We’ve all heard the story of Cinderella a thousand times, but we’ve never heard about Bob, her long lost twin brother! Living in the same kingdom with different wicked stepfamilies, Cinderella’s cruel stepmother and evil stepsisters make her rotate tires and polish bowling trophies while Bob’s evil stepfather and cruel stepbrothers force him to make dried herb wreaths and organize their sock drawers. When Lou the UPS Guy arrives with invitations from the Kingdom of Wychwood-under-Ooze, Cinderella and Bob are both thrilled but forbidden to attend the festivities. With the help of the Fairy Godmother, the Godfather (he ain’t no fairy!), two enchanted gerbils and a lot of luck, they find a way! On the night that Cinderella crashes Princess Petunia’s birthday ball, Bob has similar designs on Prince Percy’s kingdom-wide baseball game. When the two strangers disappear at midnight after Cinderella hits a game winning homerun, the search is on to find the feet that fit the glass slipper and the muddy cleat! A hilarious send-up of “Cinderella,” Twinderella will delight actors and audiences alike with humor for all ages!”
Pontotoc Community Theater at the Main is holding auditions for Twinderella. We are looking for a big cast - minimum of 26 actors - and although this is our children’s production, there are some great roles for adults as well, so we are looking for actors ages 7 - adult. The line counts to memorize are not long - ranging from 5 to 48 lines. This would be a great opportunity for parents and their children to try acting together - a couple of our current board members got their start with the Theater that way!
Auditions are Monday, April 3, Tuesday, April 4, and Thursday, April 6 at 6:00 pm and Friday, April 7 (Good Friday) at 10:00 a.m. No experience is necessary. Your audition is a reading from the script. Questions? Message us on Facebook (PontotocCoummunityTheater) or call/text 662-760-9125.
