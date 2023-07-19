The Pontotoc Community Theater is issuing casting calls for the play Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery.
Auditions are set for Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and July 30 at 2 p.m. In addition auditions will be held Tuesday, August 1; as well as Thursday, August 3, at 6 p.m.
Performance dates for this play are October 21 and 22 so you can make sure your calendar is cleared for this play.
Casting call is for ages 16 and up, so if you have ever wanted to be a star on stage here is your chance. Here is a little taste of the murder mayhem.
The players at The Murder Mystery Playhouse are rehearsing a new show, Putting a Little English on It. It’s a not-so-good attempt at a British murder mystery, complete with cheesy dramatic music and British accents. As expected at the final dress rehearsal, the lights go out and a character dies onstage — only this murder wasn’t in the script! The actors are left scratching their heads at the strange circumstances and also worried that they could be next.
So if you want to come and be a part of a great whodunit? Make sure you make plans to try out for the Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery play at the Main in downtown Pontotoc.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&