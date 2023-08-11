Today is National Book Lover’s Day! This is a perfect occasion to read a great book, learn more about an interesting subject, and to beat the August heat.
You could choose any topic that you wish to read, but in my opinion, the best option would be gardening. I have compiled a list of books written by Gary Bachman, Felder Rushing, and Norman Winter, who are all retired Mississippi State University Extension Service horticulturists. These distinguished gardening specialists share information about hardy plants, gardening techniques, interesting landscape accessories, and more!.
Each of these books can be checked out from the Pontotoc County Library. I encourage you to visit and explore our outstanding community library. It literally has something for everyone. Below are my top twelve suggestions for National Book Lovers Day.
Gary Bachman
Southern gardening all year long. University Press of Mississippi. Jackson, MS. 2022.
Felder Rushing
Gardening southern style. University Press of Mississippi. Jackson, MS. 1987
Scarecrows : making harvest figures and other yard folks. Storey Books. Pownal, VT.1998
New junior garden book. Meredith Books, Des Moines, IA. 1999.
Celebrate National Book Lovers Day by visiting my friends at the Pontotoc County Library. They can help you find a perfect book that can improve your gardening skills and provide a break from the dog days of summer. Please call the Pontotoc County Extension office at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu if you would like more information about gardening or other outdoor topics.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the second
Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 113 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT
this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from noon
to 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the second
Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 113 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT
this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from noon
to 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&