Pleasant Grove Freewill sets revival
Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church will conclude revival services tonight, August 9, 7 p.m. with guest evangelist Bro. Jerry Hooper. Host pastor Bro. Kenneth Bishop and the congregation invite everyone to attend.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open this Saturday
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes close this Saturday, August 12. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
Montgomery reunion set
The family of the late Tom and Valerie Warren Montgomery will have their annual reunion on Saturday, August 12 at the Hurricane Community Center beginning at 4:30 p.m. Mark your calendars as the younger generation has a galore of fun events planned for the evening. Some of those states represented by the family attending are as follows: Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Texas, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, and our home state, Mississippi.
Center Hill MB sets anniversary
The congregation at Center Hill Missionary Baptist Church are celebrating their pastor and wife anniversary on August 13, 2 p.m. They would like to invite you to this celebration. The speaker will be Rev. Artis Webber, pastor of East Baptist M.B. Church of Pontotoc. Pastor of Center Hill is Rev. Tommy Ratliff.
Commuity wide youth service set Aug. 18
Harvest Time Church of God will be hosting a Community Wide Youth Service Friday August 18 starting at 6:00 p.m. We will have singing, dramas, and speaker Zeke Sowell from the Ramp in Hamilton, Alabama. We have free hot dogs, chpis, and drinks. Come be a part!!
Lantrip Baptist sets revival
Lantrip Baptist Church at 1175 Highway 9 North near Bruce will have revival services August 13-16. Sunday services begin at 6 p.m. and week night services are at 7 p.m.
Speakers for the services include Shane Dunaway on Sunday; Chad Logan on Monday; Johnny Halderman on Tuesday and David Poyner on Wednesday.
Music Director is J.D. Long, pianist is John Grayson Leachman and pastor is Robert Earl Alexander.
Salmon Cemetery Memorial Day set
Salmon Cemetery Memorial and business meeting is set for Saturday, August 19, 10 a.m. at the cemetery. This is to discuss business and any issues families may have. You may bring your contribution that day or deposit it into the bank as usual.
Food depot box pick up Saturday, August 19
The next food depot box pick up will be Saturday, August 19. If you would like to begin receiving a monthly box from the food depot, sign up is the first Saturday of the month 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the depot located on Liberty Street next to Corneilson Law Office. The next sign up time will be Saturday, September 2.
Longview Baptist revival set
Longview Baptist Church will have revival services Sunday, August 20 through Wednesday, August 23. Guest speaker will be Bro. Kenny Digby. Service times are 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. week night. Host pastor Bro. Terry Faulkner and the congregation invite everyone to attend.
Guin Cemetery memorial set
The Guin Cemetery Memorial Day is set for Sunday, August 20, 11 a.m. If you are unable to attend, donations to the cemetery maintenance fund can be sent to First Choice Bank.
Hartwell-Tutor cemetery meeting set
The annual meeting of the Hartwell-Tutor Cemetery will be Sunday, August 20. If you are interested in the pavilion please attend the meeting. Please bring a chair to sit. If you cannot attend, donations can be made at the First Choice Bank or mailed to Patricia Young Henry, 127 N. Columbia Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet to open
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. The next opening will be Saturday, August 26.
