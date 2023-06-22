Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet opens this Saturday
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. The next opening will be this Saturday, June 24.
Special prayer meeting set Friday
There will be a special prayer meeting this Friday, June 23, 7 p.m. at Greater Spring Hill Toccopola Church, 1672 Hwy. 6 West Oxford. It will be hosted by Louise Lindsey, Wiley Starks is the pastor.
Ecru Second sets special service
Ecru Second Baptist Church will celebrate Church Anniversary/Homecoming on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. The guest will be Pastor Steven Walker and the Mount Olivet Missionary Baptist Church of Wren, Mississippi. The host pastor is Pastor Terry Baber.
Food depot sign up is Saturday, July 1
If you would like to begin receiving a monthly box from the food depot, sign up is the first Saturday of the month 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the depot located on Liberty Street next to Corneilson Law Office. The next sign up time will be Saturday, July 1. The next box pick up time will be Saturday, July 15.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open July 8
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. The next opening will be July 8. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
Center Hill MB Church sets program
Center Hill Missionary Baptist Church will have a family and friends day program Sunday, July 16, 2 p.m. Special speaker for the day will be Rev. Frankie Quinn, pastor of Piney Grove M.B. Church in Pontotoc. Pastor, Rev. Tommy Ratliff and the congregation invite you and your family to come be their guest as they look forward to a blessed time in the Lord.
