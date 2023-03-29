County wide united worship gathering set
There will be a county wide United Worship Gathering on Friday, March 31, 6 p.m. until at the First Choice Pavilion. Six churches have united together to form one giant praise band which will be leading in worship music. Dr. Ronald Meeks from Blue Mountain Christian University will bring the message of the eventing.
Churches involved include First Baptist, Green Valley Baptist, West Heights Baptist, Friendship Baptist, Cherry Creek Baptist and the Discovery Church.
Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist revival set
Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church at Thaxton homecoming services are set for Sunday, April 2, 10:30 a.m. featuring the singing groups Not for Sale and The Husdson Family. Covered dish lunch at 12 noon and singing in the afternoon.
Revival services are set to begin Monday-Wednesday, April 3-5, 7 p.m.
Monday, Bro. Marcus Coward will speak, Tuesday, Johnny Cook will bring the message; and Wednesday, Mike Daniels will speak. Host pastor Kenneth Bishop and the congregation invite everyone to attend.
Juniorettes Charity Ball set March 30
The Juniorettes Charity Ball is Thursday, March 30 and tickets to the full sit down meal is $30. It will be hosted at Lily Creek Farm 11150 MS 9, Belden.
Bellevue sets Easter Cantata
Bellevue Baptist Church, Thaxton, will be presenting their Easter Cantata, “Jesus
Saves” on Sunday, April 2, at 11:00 A.M. Everyone is invited.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet to open April 22
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. Next month it will be April 22.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open April 8
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. Next month they will be opening April 8. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
Center Hill M.B. Palm Sunday program set
Center Hill Missionary Baptist Church will be hosing a Palm Sunday program for the Heronies of Jericho Court #22 of Pontotoc. Your pastor and church family is invited to come and be a part of the program, April 2, 2 pm. At Center Hill M.B. Church. The speaker will be Pastor Patrick Hickenbottom.
Lantrip Baptist revival set
Lantrip Baptist Church is set to have revival services April 2-5. Sunday service will be at 6 p.m. with week night services at 7 p.m.
Speakers for the four day revival include: Chad Brian on Sunday, Whit Casey on Monday, Billy Foster on Tuesday and Johnny Halderman on Wednesday. Music director will be Bobby Hood and the pianist is Sandra Martin. Pastor of Lantrip is Bro. Robert Earl Alexander. Lantrip Baptist is located 20 miles south of Pontotoc on Miss. Highway 9 South.
American Legion Birthday meeting set
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces, National Guard or Reserve member please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, March 30, 6 p.m. at the American Legion Building on Legion Lane behind Wendy’s.
This year we will celebrate the 103 Birthday of the American Legion. It is the day in 1919 when the first American Legion caucus, held by members of the American Expeditionary Force, convened in Paris. We are honored to have as our guest speaker COL Thomas Howell. Colonel Howell is an Engineer Officer in the Mississippi Army National Guard (MSARNG) with over 33 cumulative years of military service. He served as both an enlisted soldier and a commissioned officer at every command echelon during multiple assignments within the MSARNG’s 223rd Engineer Battalion and 168th Engineer Brigade.
Easter Parade set at Algoma
Algoma is planning an Easter Parade on Saturday, April 8. Line up at 9:45 on the Algoma Baptist Church parking lot. The Parade will start at 10:00. There will be refreshments a devotion for all ages, and an egg hunt for the younger children.
Pontotoc Co. School Career fair set
Pontotoc County School District Career Fair is set Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m. to noon at the Pontotoc County Career and Technology Center, 353 Center Ridge Drive. All positions within the school district are open for hire. Anyone who wants to work with the district in any capacity is encouraged to come to this event and get your application in for work.
Spring tour of homes set May 6-7
The Pontotoc County Republican women’s club will host a self directed Spring tour of homes on Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7 from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Homes on the tour include: the Toby and Jane Winston home which was the former E.T. and Zona Winston home which has been turned into a bed and breakfast. It is located at 228 South Liberty Street. Other homes include the Kenneth and Patsy Rackley home on 311 South Main Street, the Brad and Donna Lunn home at 130 West Oxford Street an the Bob and Elise Richmond home at 149 East Marion Street. Tickets to the event are $10 and may be purchased from any of the club members. In case of inclement weather the tour will be held June 3-4.
Senior luncheon set April 19
The SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) luncheon will be Wednesday, April 19 beginning at 9:00 at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center with local vendors giving away goodies.
Entertainment will begin at 9:30, and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. The day will conclude with door prizes and music by Sheriff Leo Mask and the County Mounties. All senior citizens are invited to this special luncheon.
This special lunch is provided for the senior adults of the county by the Senior Adults and Law Enforcement Together grant awarded to the Sheriff’s Department.
Goolsby Benefit set
There will be a benefit for Billy Goolsby and his family on Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. at the Pontotoc Co. Agri-Center. BBQ and hotdog plates will be provided at $10 and $5 respectively. A political speaking and auction are also on tap for the day. For more information or to donate please call Regina Mathis at 760-7269.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With second semester of school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in the county of Pontotoc who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
