PACT meeting set Thursday
The Pontotoc affiliate of CREATE will host a community wide meeting Thursday, May 11, 4-6 p.m. in the First Baptist Church Fellowship hall at 31 Washington Street. This meeting hopes to gather members of the community to identify community needs to address in the upcoming years. It is the hope of PACT to begin chipping away at the most critical needs to enhance the quality of life for those in our county.
Lunching with books set May 11
The May Lunching with Books at the Pontotoc County Library is set for 12 noon on Thursday, May 11th. Jo Stewart Wray will be the special guest. She is the author of Games of Greed, Queen of the World Walkers, Deep South Gold, Local Honey, Deep South Secrets, Voodoo Charlie, Red Rage, and The Cheapskate’s Guide to Home Decorating.
In addition to writing, she is also an indie art-to-wear clothing designer for her brand Wild Flower Heart and owns an antiques store in Kilmichael, Mississippi. Jo is a retired teacher, having taught 37 years. She and her husband Richard live in central Mississippi Lunch will be provided by the Pontotoc Woman’s Club. As guests gather prior to the program, local dulcimer musicians will be providing the music. Immediately following the program, the Friends of the Library will have their monthly meeting. New members are welcome and may join at any time. Dues are $10 for individuals.
Blood drive set at Randolph
There will be a blood drive at Randolph Fire Department Saturday, May 20. For an appointment call 877-258-4825. The bloodmobile will be there from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Bellevue Baptist celebrating homecoming
Bellevue Baptist Church in Thaxton will have their Homecoming/75th Anniversary Celebration Sunday, May 21, 10:30 a.m. Speaker will be Bro. Tommy Inmon and music will be lead by Jon Tyler White Following the morning service there will be a fellowship meal. Everyone is invited.
VBS set in June at Bellevue
Bellevue Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School Monday-Friday, June 5-9, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. for pre-K through sixth grades. The theme of this years VBS is “Twists and Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game!”
Randolph Baptist VBS set
Vacation Bible School will be held at Randolph Baptist Church June 12th through 16th from 6:00 through 9:00 p.m. nightly. Classes will be held for Pre-K to Preteen ages. A meal will be provided nightly for students. Please call 662-760-8893 if you have questions.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With second semester of school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in the county of Pontotoc who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open May 13
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. The next opening will be May 13. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet next opening May 27
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. The next opening will be May 27.
Toxish Baptist fund raiser set
There will be a yard sale at Toxish Baptist Church Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13. There will also be food and baked goods for sale. Proceeds will go to the Church piano fund
Food depot box pick up is May 20
Food depot box pick up will be Saturday, May 20, which is the third Saturday of this month.
Sign up is the first Saturday of the month 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the depot located on Liberty Street next to Corneilson Law Office. Next sign up time will be Saturday, June 3.
Bramlett reunion set June 11
The relatives of Joe and Eunice Bramlett will gather at the Toccopola community Center Sunday, June 11 for their reunion. Please bring a covered dish and your photos to enjoy the afternoon visiting.
