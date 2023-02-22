Sign dedication set Sunday
There will be a sign dedicated to all the colored schools in Pontotoc County this Sunday, February 26, 2 p.m. at D.T. Cox Elementary. A short program will tell of the history and then the sign will be unveiled out front. Everyone is invited to this special occasion commemorating the education of our citizens.
Women’s revival set at Springville Chapel
There will be a celebration of refreshing restoration and revival for women at Springville Chapel every Sunday in March beginning at 8 a.m. Get speaker will Evangelist Demetria Donelson and guest devotionalist is Sis. Shaina Gillespie Dunaway. The Church is located at 1870 Palestine Road.
Juniorettes looking for princesses for Charity Ball
The Pontotoc Juniorettes Club is accepting applications for the 2023 Charity Ball princesses. Applications can be obtained from the club's Facebook and Instagram pages. Princesses must be high school students or college freshmen under the age of 20 with a minimum GPA of 2.5 and must reside in Pontotoc County. The deadline to apply is March 10. The Charity Ball is Thursday, March 30 and tickets to the full sit down meal is $30. For questions or to have the form emailed, please contact Paige Roye or Felicia Pollard, PJC Directors
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With second semester of school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in the county of Pontotoc who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet to open Feb. 25
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. This month it will be February 25.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open Mar. 11
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. Next month they will be opening March 11. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.