Revival set at Cherry Creek MB Church
Cherry Creek MB Church will host revival services March 19-21. Sunday services will begin at 3:00 p.m. guests Rev. Charles Reaves and St Paul MB Church. The Monday services at 7:00 p.m. will feature guests Rev. Rodney Spears and Oak Grove MB Church. Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. our guests will be Rev. Kevin Westbrooks and Beulah Grove Community Church and Greater New Hope MB Church
Everyone is invited to attend. Rev Cornelious Medcalf is the host pastor.
Women’s revival set at Springville Chapel
There will be a celebration of refreshing restoration and revival for women at Springville Chapel every Sunday in March beginning at 8 a.m. Get speaker will Evangelist Demetria Donelson and guest devotionalist is Sis. Shaina Gillespie Dunaway. The Church is located at 1870 Palestine Road.
Algoma Baptist spring revival set
Algoma Baptist Church will have spring revival Sunday March 19 through Wednesday March 22. Sunday services will beat 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and week night services will be at 7 p.m.
Guest evangelist is Bro. Don Savell. The pastor’s conference is set for Tuesday, March 21, 9 a.m. Bro. Don Smith is pastor.
Juniorettes Charity Ball set March 30
The Juniorettes Charity Ball is Thursday, March 30 and tickets to the full sit down meal is $30. It will be hosted at Lily Creek Farm 11150 MS 9, Belden.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With second semester of school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in the county of Pontotoc who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet to open Mar. 25
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. This month it will be March 25.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open April 8
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. Next month they will be opening April 8. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
Center Hill M.B. Palm Sunday program set
Center Hill Missionary Baptist Church will be hosing a Palm Sunday program for the Heronies of Jericho Court #22 of Pontotoc. Your pastor and church family is invited to come and be a part of the program, April 2, 2 pm. At Center Hill M.B. Church. The speaker will be Pastor Patrick Hickenbottom.
Music Study Club to present concert
The Pontotoc Music Study Club will present a concert to enthrall you later this month with the music study club bringing together musicians and instruments on Thursday, March 23, 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church. More information will be in coming papers.
Retired teachers to meet
The retired teachers will meet on March 22 at 11:30 in Yamato SteakHouse of Japan. The speaker from Eight Days of Hope who was to speak at the meeting got a call to duty and will not be available to meet with us. We are going to move the important decisions we need to make from the April meeting to the March meeting. All retired teachers are encouraged to make plans to attend this important meeting.
Blake Mounce Run set March 25
The Blake Mounce Run will be Saturday, March 25, sign up on line or go by Ecru Town Hall for a form.
Fund set up for pastor Waldron
A gofundme account has been set up for Clifton Waldron, a pastor from Thaxton, MS who is battling Stage 4 adenocarcinoma lung cancer that has spread to his bones and stomach lining. He has been referred to MD Anderson in Houston, Texas for a clinical trial. Clifton is married to Cindy, and they have one daughter, Abby. Clifton is a blessing to so many people. He is the pastor of Schoona Chapel Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS. All donations will be appreciated to help cover medical expenses and housing. Please pray for this precious family!
Lantrip Baptist revival set
Lantrip Baptist Church is set to have revival services April 2-5. Sunday service will be at 6 p.m. with week night services at 7 p.m.
Speakers for the four day revival include: Chad Brian on Sunday, Whit Casey on Monday, Billy Foster on Tuesday and Johnny Halderman on Wednesday. Music director will be Bobby Hood and the pianist is Sandra Martin. Pastor of Lantrip is Bro. Robert Earl Alexander. Lantrip Baptist is located 20 miles south of Pontotoc on Miss. Highway 9 South.
