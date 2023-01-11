Benefit for Hardin family set
There will be a benefit auction, singing and eating for the Hardin family January 14, from 12 noon until at the Thaxton Gym, loaded at Hwy 336 Thaxton. The father, Ryno, was involved in a wreck September 13, 2022 on his way to work. He has a wife and two children to support while he is undergoing recovery and therapy. BBQ plates, hot dogs and nachos will be available starting at 12 noon. Singing will be from 2-4 p.m. and the auction will begin at 5 p.m. The Downs family will sing at 1 p.m., Kim and Jeff Cooper at 2 p.m. and Leo Mask Band at 3 p.m.
Retired teachers meeting set
Retired Teachers will meet on January 18, 2023, at 11:30 in the Yamato Steak House of Japan on West Oxford Street. All retired educators are invited to attend.
Pleasant Grove Freewill sets gospel sing
There will be a gospel singing January 28, 7 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church. The Hudsons from Pontotoc will be singing. Everyone is invited. Host pastor is Bro. Kenneth Bishop. There will be a meal following the singing.
Palestine United Methodist Church clothes closet open Saturday
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet Saturday, January 14. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet date set
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Bucanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. This month that is Saturday, January 22.
Pontotoc Lunching with books set
Pontotoc Lunching With Books will feature guest author Jessica Starks this Thursday, January 12. She will speak about her newest book Strolling with stories: tales from Horspen. Take a guided tour through Horsepen with Jessica and Larry as you learn about the rich, slightly true history of a small, southern community.
Arrive a little early to enjoy music by the Pontotoc Music Study Club and lunch provided by the Dabby’s Kitchen.
The Friends of the Pontotoc Library will meet immediately following Lunching with Books on Thursday. New members are welcome to join anytime. Annual dues are $10 for individuals.
Sherman book signing set
The Sherman Public Library will feature author Jimmy Champan on Friday, January 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at a book signing. Chapman will be signing copies of his book Journey to Watauga.
This novel is a faith-based children’s book illustrated by Shelby Prather. In this story of mystery and hope, two grandparents, “Papa Jim and Mama Em” take an unexpected adventure. Your imagination will be stirred with anticipation and joy as you read about their final trip together from this life to the land beyond.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With second semester of school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in the county of Pontotoc who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Mardi-Gras parade set Feb. 11 nominations needed
Pontotoc Main Street-chamber of Commerce is planning the Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11:00. It will be the same concept as our Independence Day Parade. Nominations are being sought for the Mardi Gras King and Queen. These nominees should be those dedicated to using their time, talents, and actions to making the world a better place. Please submit a brief description of why you think this individual should be chosen as the King or Queen of Pontotoc's Mardi Gras. The King and Queen will ride in the Mardi Gras Parade.
Nominations can be emailed to chamber@pontotocchamber.com, mailed or dropped off at 109 N. Main St., Pontotoc, MS 38863. Deadlines for nominations is Thursday, Feb. 2, 5 p.m.
