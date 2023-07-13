Sherman Library hosting car seat program
There will be a Car Seat 101 program offered at the Sherman Library, 20 East Lamar Street, Thursday, July 13, 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon. Come and learn how to properly restrain a child in a motor vehicle and learn about the current Mississippi Child Passenger Safety Law. This program is free to all participants. If you have any questions please call 662-840-9185.
Food depot box pick up is Saturday, July 15
The next food box pick up time will be Saturday, July 15, 8-10 a.m. If you would like to begin receiving a monthly box from the food depot, sign up is the first Saturday of the month 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the depot located on Liberty Street next to Corneilson Law Office. The next sign up time will be Saturday, August 5.
Chase House faith based fundraiser set
This Saturday, July 15, beginning at 12 noon at the Pontotoc Co. Agri-Center there will be a fundraiser for the faith based treatment program called Chase House, which is a state-licensed Qualified Residential Treatment Program serving youth ages 12-18. The goal of this home is to provide a safe, home-like atmosphere for youth who have been placed by the state due to family disruption. This fundraiser is to get a home started here in this area. Everyone is invited to come hear the music and buy a lunch plate and donate to this worthy cause all afternoon long and into the night at the Agri-Center.
Center Hill MB Church sets program
Center Hill Missionary Baptist Church will have a family and friends day program Sunday, July 16, 2 p.m. Special speaker for the day will be Rev. Frankie Quinn, pastor of Piney Grove M.B. Church in Pontotoc. Pastor, Rev. Tommy Ratliff and the congregation invite you and your family to come be their guest as they look forward to a blessed time in the Lord.
Meet and greet set for Supt. Webb
Those in the community who would like to meet and greet Phil Webb, the newest Superintendent of Education for the Pontotoc City School district is invited to do so Thursday, July 20, 4-6 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet open July 22
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. The next opening will be Saturday, July 22.
Algoma Baptist sets revival
Algoma Baptist Church will have revival services July 30 through August 2. Sunday services will be at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and the week night services will be at 7 p.m. The guest speaker is Bro. J.J. McVay. Pastor is Bro. Don Smith.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open Aug. 12
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. The next opening will be August 12. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
Pontotoc Second Baptist sets homecoming celebration
Pontotoc Second Baptist will be celebrating 158th Homecoming on Sunday July 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. The special guest will be Pastor Stanley Stevenson, Sr. and the Living Word Church Family of Birmingham, AL. Everyone is invited. Pastor Vernon Phifer is the Host Pastor.
North Pontotoc Class of 1973 reunion
North Pontotoc Class of 1973 50th Class Reunion will be held on Saturday, July 29th 6:30pm at Seafood Junction in Algoma. Please make your plans to attend. For more info please call Paulette at 662-419-2273 or Donna at 662-489-6537.
