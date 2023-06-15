Vacation Bible School will continue at Randolph Baptist Church through June 16 from 6:00 through 9:00 p.m. nightly. Classes will be held for Pre-K to Preteen ages. A meal will be provided nightly for students. Please call 662-760-8893 if you have questions.
Mid-South Food Bank not coming to Randolph
The Mid-South Food Bank will not be coming to Randolph Baptist Church, 231 Topsy Road, Randolph on Wednesday, June 14 because the church is having VBS. It is scheduled for July and will be announced at a later date.
Food depot box pick up is Saturday, June 17
Food depot box pick up will be this Saturday, June 17, which is the third Saturday of this month. If you would like to begin receiving a monthly box from the food depot, sign up is the first Saturday of the month 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the depot located on Liberty Street next to Corneilson Law Office. The next sign up time will be Saturday, July 1.
Ride for the Light set this Saturday
The annual Ride for The Light to support missions will be held Saturday, June 17 on the Tanglefoot. To register please to go racerster.com. Registration for the event is $50 and is hosted by the area Assembly of God churches. For more information please contact Reneé Smight at info@rideforthelight.com.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet next opening June 24
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. The next opening will be June 24.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open July 8
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. The next opening will be July 8. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
