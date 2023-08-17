Longview Baptist revival set
Longview Baptist Church will have revival services Sunday, August 20 through Wednesday, August 23. Guest speaker will be Bro. Kenny Digby. Service times are 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. week night. Host pastor Bro. Terry Faulkner and the congregation invite everyone to attend.
Guin Cemetery memorial set
The Guin Cemetery Memorial Day is set for Sunday, August 20, 11 a.m. If you are unable to attend, donations to the cemetery maintenance fund can be sent to First Choice Bank.
Hartwell-Tutor cemetery meeting set
The annual meeting of the Hartwell-Tutor Cemetery will be Sunday, August 20. If you are interested in the pavilion please attend the meeting. Please bring a chair to sit. If you cannot attend, donations can be made at the First Choice Bank or mailed to Patricia Young Henry, 127 N. Columbia Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Hurricane summer revival set
The summer revival will begin at Hurricane Baptist Church on Sunday, August 20, with the morning service beginning at 10:45 a.m. and the night service at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Dennis Petty preaching. A fellowship meal will follow the evening sermon.
From Monday, August 21-Thursday, August 24, the services will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Jimbo Seaton as the guest evangelist. For additional information, contact Bro. Philip Brock, the host pastor, at 662-489-1481. The address is 7975 Hwy. 346, Pontotoc, MS 38863 for GPS.
Men’s fellowship meal set Friday at Hurricane Baptist
There will be a men’s fellowship meal at Hurricane Baptist Church on Friday, August 18, at 6:00 PM. The guest preacher will be Bro. Josh Adams as he will speak to the group following the meal at the fellowship hall of Hurricane Baptist.
Cherry Creek MB sets homecoming
Cherry Creek MB Church will host their Homecoming and Church Anniversary this Sunday, August 20, 11:00 a.m. Bringing the message will be our very own pastor, Rev Cornelious Medcalf.
Homecoming set at Oak Dale
The annual homecoming at Oak Dale Baptist Church will be held on Sunday, August 27, as their pastor, Bro. Mark Newell, will present the sermon beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Master’s Quartet will be the guest singers at 11:00 a.m. There will be a fellowship meal held at the church at noon.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open next month
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet next month on Saturday, September 9. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. If you need clothes for you or your children you are invited to come pick them out. The closet will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. You don’t need a voucher.
Lantrip Baptist sets revival
Lantrip Baptist Church at 1175 Highway 9 North near Bruce will conclude revival services tonight, Wednesday, August 16, 7 p.m. with Bro. David Poyner. Music Director is J.D. Long, pianist is John Grayson Leachman and pastor is Robert Earl Alexander.
Salmon Cemetery Memorial Day set
Salmon Cemetery Memorial and business meeting is set for Saturday, August 19, 10 a.m. at the cemetery. This is to discuss business and any issues families may have. You may bring your contribution that day or deposit it into the bank as usual.
Food depot box pick up Saturday, August 19
The next food depot box pick up will be this Saturday, August 19. If you would like to begin receiving a monthly box from the food depot, sign up is the first Saturday of the month 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the depot located on Liberty Street next to Corneilson Law Office. The next sign up time will be Saturday, September 2.
Old Monroe Mission memorial set Aug. 27
The 202 anniversary of the Old Monroe Mission Memorial will be Sunday, August 27, 11:00 a.m. Speaker will be Justin Varnon Pastor of Woodland Baptist Church. Lunch immediately following under the pravillion - Bring a dish and join us.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. The next opening will be Saturday, August 26.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday night
With a new school term getting back in session folks may need to get their child a physical for sports or to play in the band. The CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in Pontotoc, Lee, or Chickasaw county. The clinic in Pontotoc is located at 329 West Oxford St., across from West Heights Baptist Church. All of the care provided, including prescriptions written, is FREE.
There are no appointments necessary, because it is based on first come first serve. Each patient must have their parent or legal guardian with them.
The clinic is open on Monday nights, from 5-7 p.m. If you need further info, please visit www.catch-kids.org or call 662-377-2194 or cell phone # 662-679-2238. You may find CATCH Kids on Facebook at catch-kids.org.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.