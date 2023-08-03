Algoma Baptist revival
Algoma Baptist Church will conclude revival services tonight, Wednesday, August 2, 7 p.m., with guest speaker Bro. J.J. McVay. Pastor is Bro. Don Smith.
Lift, Inc. to have hearing
Pontotoc County Lift, Inc. will have a public hearing Thursday, August 3, 2 p.m. at 1597 Hwy. 15 North in Pontotoc to receive input on the needs of the community an programs operated by Lift. The programs at the agency are LIHEAP, CSBG and WEATHERIZATION. The public is invited to attend. For more information, please call Lift, Inc. at 662-489-7329.
School supply give away set Aug. 5
Ecru Second Baptist Church is spooning a school supply and back pack give away Saturday, Aug 5, 9-11 a.m. at the large pavilion in Ecru City Park on Central avenue. Children must be present with parent or guardian to receive supplies. This is sponsored by the Ecru Second Baptist Church outreach ministry. If you need more information plaese call 662-321-6063.
Pleasant Grove Freewill sets revival
Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church will have revival services August 7-9, 7 p.m. with guest evangelist Bro. Jerry Hooper. Host pastor Bro. Kenneth Bishop and the congregation invite everyone to attend.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open Aug. 12
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. The next opening will be August 12. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
Montgomery reunion set
The family of the late Tom and Valerie Warren Montgomery will have their annual reunion on Saturday, August 12 at the Hurricane Community Center beginning at 4:30 p.m. Mark your calendars as the younger generation has a galore of fun events planned for the evening. Some of those states represented by the family attending are as follows: Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Texas, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, and our home state, Mississippi.
Lantrip Baptist sets revival
Lantrip Baptist Church at 1175 Highway 9 North near Bruce will have revival services August 13-16. Sunday services begin at 6 p.m. and week night services are at 7 p.m.
Speakers for the services include Shane Dunaway on Sunday; Chad Logan on Monday; Johnny Halderman on Tuesday and David Poyner on Wednesday.
Music Director is J.D. Long, pianist is John Grayson Leachman and pastor is Robert Earl Alexander.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With a new school term getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in the county of Pontotoc who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Food depot box sign up is Saturday, August 5
If you would like to begin receiving a monthly box from the food depot, sign up is the first Saturday of the month 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the depot located on Liberty Street next to Corneilson Law Office. The next sign up time will be Saturday, August 5. The next food box pick up will be Saturday, August 19.
Youth Explosion set at Church of Acts
Church of Acts in New Albany will host a Youth Explosion Saturday, August 5, 4 p.m. Several churches in the area are coming together with their drama teams to perform. Also, special sining by the Way of Life Praise Band. Free admission. Everyone is invited to attend. If you have a drama team and want to participate, please contact Nelwyn Flynn at 985-214-6138.
Center Hill MB sets anniversary
The congregation at Center Hill Missionary Baptist Church are celebrating their pastor and wife anniversary on August 13, 2 p.m. They would like to invite you to this celebration. The speaker will be Rev. Artis Webber, pastor of East Baptist M.B. Church of Pontotoc. Pastor of Center Hill is Rev. Tommy Ratliff.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. The next opening will be Saturday, August 26.
