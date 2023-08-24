Longview Baptist revival set
Longview Baptist Church will conclude revival services tonight, Wednesday, August 23, 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Bro. Kenny Digby. Host pastor Bro. Terry Faulkner and the congregation invite everyone to attend.
Hurricane summer revival set
The summer revival will wind down at Hurricane Baptist Church this Thursday, Aug. 24, 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Jimbo Seaton as the guest evangelist. For additional information, contact Bro. Philip Brock, the host pastor, at 662-489-1481. The address is 7975 Hwy. 346, Pontotoc, MS 38863 for GPS.
Homecoming set at Oak Dale
The annual homecoming at Oak Dale Baptist Church will be held on Sunday, August 27, as their pastor, Bro. Mark Newell, will present the sermon beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Master’s Quartet will be the guest singers at 11:00 a.m. There will be a fellowship meal held at the church at noon.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet opens Saturday
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. The next opening will be this Saturday, August 26.
Toccopola homecoming set
Toccopola Baptist Church will have homecoming services Sunday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m. with lunch and singing afterward.
Golden celebrating radio broadcasting years
Charles Golden will celebrate 32 years in Radio Broadcasting Sunday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m. at Usher Valley UMC in Pontotoc. Free admission, however an offering will be received during the program.
Guest groups include Harmony of Cleveland; The Spiritual Harmoneers of Houston, The Southern Travelers; The Stars of Faith from Holly Springs; The New Angelic Voices from New Albany; The Gospel Stars from Oxford; The Gospel Travelers from Holly Springs; The Usher Valley Adult Choir and Lil. Chris and Reunited from Jackson, Tenn.
Food depot box sign up Saturday, Sept. 2
If you would like to begin receiving a monthly box from the food depot, sign up is the first Saturday of the month 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the depot located on Liberty Street next to Corneilson Law Office. The next sign up time will be Saturday, September 2. The next food depot box pick up will be this Saturday, September 16.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open next month
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet next month on Saturday, September 9. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. If you need clothes for you or your children you are invited to come pick them out. The closet will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. You don’t need a voucher.
Swords benefit set Sept. 23
There will be a benefit for Jimmy Swords Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Thaxton Community Center starting at 12 noon with fish and chicken plates for a donation. Bro. Jerry Hooper will open the auction at 3 p.m. Live music through out the day will include The Hudson Family, Pam Gardner(Still Blessed) and Not For Sale. Swords needs a liver transplant. For more information or to make donations call Bro. Kenneth Bishop at 662-316-2798 or Bro. Jimmy Hudson at 662-308-8645.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday night
With a new school term getting back in session folks may need to get their child a physical for sports or to play in the band. The CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in Pontotoc, Lee, or Chickasaw county. The clinic in Pontotoc is located at 329 West Oxford St., across from West Heights Baptist Church. All of the care provided, including prescriptions written, is FREE.
There are no appointments necessary, because it is based on first come first serve. Each patient must have their parent or legal guardian with them.
The clinic is open on Monday nights, from 5-7 p.m. If you need further info, please visit www.catch-kids.org or call 662-377-2194 or cell phone # 662-679-2238. You may find CATCH Kids on Facebook at catch-kids.org.
