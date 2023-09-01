American legion meeting set
If you are a Veteran or serving member of the Armed Forces, please come join us for our American Legion monthly meeting on Thursday, August 31 at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion Building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc. Our speaker will be Colonel (Retired) Roger Johnson, JROTC Tupelo, MS. We look forward to seeing you and please bring a potluck dish to share during the meeting. Should you have questions please call 489-3907.
Ecru Second celebrating anniversary
Ecru Second Baptist Church will celebrate their 16th Pastor & Wife Anniversary honoring Pastor Terry Baber and Sister Earnestine Baber on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 11 am. The guest will be Minister Patrick Higginbottom of Pontotoc, Mississippi. The host pastor is Pastor Terry Baber.
Food depot box sign up Saturday, Sept. 2
If you would like to begin receiving a monthly box from the food depot, sign up is the first Saturday of the month 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the depot located on Liberty Street next to Corneilson Law Office. The next sign up time will be Saturday, September 2. The next food depot box pick up will be this Saturday, September 16.
Robbins family reunion set Sept. 2
The Bell and Egbert Robbins family reunion will be Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Toxish Baptist Church located at 1841 Toxish Road. You can get there either from Hwy. 15 or 41 south. Please bring your favorite food and old photos to enjoy as we reminisce about the old days.
Pontocola Memorial Day set
Memorial Day at Pontocola is Sunday, Sept.10 beginning at 10:30. Please join us.
Randolph Baptist homecoming set
Randolph Baptist church will have their Memorial Day services and homecoming Sunday, Sept. 10 beginning at 10 a.m. with special music by Brad Griffen and worship services at 11 a.m. A special offering will be taken for the cemetery fund upkeep. A noon covered dish meal will follow. Pastor Ben East invites everyone to attend.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open next month
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet next month on Saturday, September 9. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. If you need clothes for you or your children you are invited to come pick them out. The closet will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. You don’t need a voucher.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet opens in Sept.
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. The next opening will be Saturday, September 23.
Swords benefit set Sept. 23
There will be a benefit for Jimmy Swords Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Thaxton Community Center starting at 12 noon with fish and chicken plates for a donation. Bro. Jerry Hooper will open the auction at 3 p.m. Live music through out the day will include The Hudson Family, Pam Gardner(Still Blessed) and Not For Sale. Swords needs a liver transplant. For more information or to make donations call Bro. Kenneth Bishop at 662-316-2798 or Bro. Jimmy Hudson at 662-308-8645.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday night
With a new school term getting back in session folks may need to get their child a physical for sports or to play in the band. The CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in Pontotoc, Lee, or Chickasaw county. The clinic in Pontotoc is located at 329 West Oxford St., across from West Heights Baptist Church. All of the care provided, including prescriptions written, is FREE.
There are no appointments necessary, because it is based on first come first serve. Each patient must have their parent or legal guardian with them.
The clinic is open on Monday nights, from 5-7 p.m. If you need further info, please visit www.catch-kids.org or call 662-377-2194 or cell phone # 662-679-2238. You may find CATCH Kids on Facebook at catch-kids.org.
