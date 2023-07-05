Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open July 8
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. The next opening will be July 8. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
Valley Grove VBS set
Valley Grove Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School for kids in grades K-6 on July 9-12 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. each night. The Family Celebration will be Sunday, July 16 during the worship service. The church is located on Kings Highway in the Furrs community of Pontotoc.
Ecru Second sets special service
Ecru Second Baptist Church will celebrate Church Anniversary/Homecoming on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. The guest will be Pastor Steven Walker and the Mount Olivet Missionary Baptist Church of Wren, Mississippi. The host pastor is Pastor Terry Baber.
Sherman Library hosting car seat program
There will be a Car Seat 101 program offered at the Sherman Library, 20 East Lamar Street, Thursday, July 13, 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon. Come and learn how to properly restrain a child in a motor vehicle and learn about the current Mississippi Child Passenger Safety Law. This program is free to all participants. If you have any questions please call 662-840-9185.
Food depot box pick up is Saturday, July 15
The next food box pick up time will be Saturday, July 15, 8-10 a.m. If you would like to begin receiving a monthly box from the food depot, sign up is the first Saturday of the month 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the depot located on Liberty Street next to Corneilson Law Office. The next sign up time will be Saturday, August 5.
Center Hill MB Church sets program
Center Hill Missionary Baptist Church will have a family and friends day program Sunday, July 16, 2 p.m. Special speaker for the day will be Rev. Frankie Quinn, pastor of Piney Grove M.B. Church in Pontotoc. Pastor, Rev. Tommy Ratliff and the congregation invite you and your family to come be their guest as they look forward to a blessed time in the Lord.
Meet and greet set for Supt. Webb
Those in the community who would like to meet and greet Phil Webb, the newest Superintendent of Education for the Pontotoc City School district is invited to do so Thursday, July 20, 4-6 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet open July 22
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. The next opening will be Saturday, July 22.
Algoma Baptist sets revival
Algoma Baptist Church will have revival services July 30 through August 2. Sunday services will be at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and the week night services will be at 7 p.m. The guest speaker is Bro. J.J. McVay. Pastor is Bro. Don Smith.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.