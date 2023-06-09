VBS set in June at Bellevue
Bellevue Baptist Church will continue Vacation Bible School through Friday, June 9, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. for pre-K through sixth grades. The theme of this years VBS is “Twists and Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game!”
Woodland VBS set
Woodland Baptist Church VBS will continue through Friday, June 9. Activities begin at 6 p.m. and dismiss at 8:30. There will be classes for babies through high school, and everyone else can be helpers.
Randolph Baptist VBS set
Vacation Bible School will be held at Randolph Baptist Church June 12 - 16 from 6:00 through 9:00 p.m. nightly. Classes will be held for Pre-K to Preteen ages. A meal will be provided nightly for students. Please call 662-760-8893 if you have questions.
Bloodmobile coming to CATCH kids
The bloodmobile will be set up at the CATCH kids parking lot at 329 West Oxford Street from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
Mid-South Food Bank set to distribute food
The Mid-South Food Bank will be in two locations next month distributing food on a first come first served basis.
Before you can get the food you must have a photo ID, no copy on phone nor a paper copy and the current proof of residency is required. Viable current proofs of residency are your current light bill or phone bill.
The mobile food bank will be at Friendship Baptist Church located at 85 Friendship Road on Thursday, June 8 and at Randolph Baptist Church, 231 Topsy Road, Randolph on Wednesday, June 14.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open June 10
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. The next opening will be June 10. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
Pontotoc Class of 1988 reunion set this Saturday
PHS Class of 1988 is having a reunion on Saturday, June 10 and would like to invite their former teachers to come to a reception from 5 to 6 at the Community House.
Macedonia Homecoming set
Macedonia will have homecoming services Sunday, June 11, 10:30 a.m. with Bro. Gary Petit giving the devotional. The Sunlight Singers will perform until noon. A covered dish meal will be enjoyed then Ms. Sue Harrison will sing in the afternoon. A special offering will be taken up for the cemetery. Please join us for this special day.
Bramlett reunion set June 11
The relatives of Joe and Eunice Bramlett will gather Sunday, June 11 for their reunion at the Toccopola Community Center. Please bring a covered dish and your photos to enjoy the afternoon visiting.
Food depot box pick up is Saturday, June 17
Food depot box pick up will be Saturday, June 17, which is the third Saturday of this month. If you would like to begin receiving a monthly box from the food depot, sign up is the first Saturday of the month 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the depot located on Liberty Street next to Corneilson Law Office. The next sign up time will be this Saturday, July 1.
Ride for the Light set
The annual Ride for The Light to support missions will be held Saturday, June 17 on the Tanglefoot. To register please to go racerster.com. Registration for the event is $50 and is hosted by the area Assembly of God churches. For more information please contact Reneé Smight at info@rideforthelight.com.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With second semester of school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in the county of Pontotoc who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet next opening June 24
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. The next opening will be June 24.
