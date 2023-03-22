County wide united worship gathering set
There will be a county wide United Worship Gathering on Friday, March 31, 6 p.m. until at the First Choice Pavilion. Six churches have united together to form one giant praise band which will be leading in worship music. Dr. Ronald Meeks from Blue Mountain Christian University will bring the message of the eventing.
Churches involved include First Baptist, Green Valley Baptist, West Heights Baptist, Friendship Baptist, Cherry Creek Baptist and the Discovery Church.
Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist revival set
There will be revival services at Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Thaxton April 3-5, 7 p.m.
Today Bro. Marcus Coward will speak, Tuesday Johnny Cook will bring the message and Wednesday Mike Daniels will speak.
Homecoming services are set for Easter Sunday, April 9, 10:30 a.m. featuring the singing groups Not for Sale and The Husdson Family. Covered dish lunch at 12 noon and singing in the afternoon. Host pastor Kenneth Biship and the congregation invite everyone to attend.
Women’s revival set at Springville Chapel
There will be a celebration of refreshing restoration and revival for women at Springville Chapel every Sunday in March beginning at 8 a.m. Get speaker will Evangelist Demetria Donelson and guest devotionalist is Sis. Shaina Gillespie Dunaway. The Church is located at 1870 Palestine Road.
Algoma Baptist spring revival set
Algoma Baptist Church will conclude spring revival services tonight, Wednesday March 22, 7 p.m.
Guest evangelist is Bro. Don Savell. Bro. Don Smith is pastor.
Juniorettes Charity Ball set March 30
The Juniorettes Charity Ball is Thursday, March 30 and tickets to the full sit down meal is $30. It will be hosted at Lily Creek Farm 11150 MS 9, Belden.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With second semester of school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in the county of Pontotoc who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet to open Mar. 25
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. This month it will be March 25.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open April 8
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. Next month they will be opening April 8. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
Center Hill M.B. Palm Sunday program set
Center Hill Missionary Baptist Church will be hosing a Palm Sunday program for the Heronies of Jericho Court #22 of Pontotoc. Your pastor and church family is invited to come and be a part of the program, April 2, 2 pm. At Center Hill M.B. Church. The speaker will be Pastor Patrick Hickenbottom.
Music Study Club to present concert
The Pontotoc Music Study Club will present a concert to enthrall you later this month with the music study club bringing together musicians and instruments on Thursday, March 23, 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church. More information will be in coming papers.
Retired teachers to meet
The retired teachers will meet today, March 22 at 11:30 in Yamato SteakHouse of Japan. The speaker from Eight Days of Hope who was to speak at the meeting got a call to duty and will not be available to meet with us. We are going to move the important decisions we need to make from the April meeting to the March meeting. All retired teachers are encouraged to make plans to attend this important meeting.
Blake Mounce Run set March 25
The Blake Mounce Run will be Saturday, March 25, sign up on line or go by Ecru Town Hall for a form.
Artist retreat to debut March 31
Pontotoc Community Theater’s next performance, Artist Retreat by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama, will debut at The Main Friday, March 31-Sunday, April 2. Friday performance is at 7 p.m. with Saturday performances at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday performance at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10.
Lantrip Baptist revival set
Lantrip Baptist Church is set to have revival services April 2-5. Sunday service will be at 6 p.m. with week night services at 7 p.m.
Speakers for the four day revival include: Chad Brian on Sunday, Whit Casey on Monday, Billy Foster on Tuesday and Johnny Halderman on Wednesday. Music director will be Bobby Hood and the pianist is Sandra Martin. Pastor of Lantrip is Bro. Robert Earl Alexander. Lantrip Baptist is located 20 miles south of Pontotoc on Miss. Highway 9 South.
American Legion Birthday meeting set
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces, National Guard or Reserve member please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, March 30, 6 p.m. at the American Legion Building on Legion Lane behind Wendy’s.
This year we will celebrate the 103 Birthday of the American Legion. It is the day in 1919 when the first American Legion caucus, held by members of the American Expeditionary Force, convened in Paris. We are honored to have as our guest speaker COL Thomas Howell. Colonel Howell is an Engineer Officer in the Mississippi Army National Guard (MSARNG) with over 33 cumulative years of military service. He served as both an enlisted soldier and a commissioned officer at every command echelon during multiple assignments within the MSARNG’s 223rd Engineer Battalion and 168th Engineer Brigade.
Easter Parade set at Algoma
Algoma is planning an Easter Parade on Saturday, April 8. Line up at 9:45 on the Algoma Baptist Church parking lot. The Parade will start at 10:00. There will be refreshments a devotion for all ages, and an egg hunt for the younger children.
Pontotoc Co. School Career fair set
Pontotoc County School District Career Fair is set Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m. to noon at the Pontotoc County Career and Technology Center, 353 Center Ridge Drive. All positions within the school district are open for hire. Anyone who wants to work with the district in any capacity is encouraged to come to this event and get your application in for work.
Spring tour of homes set May 6-7
The Pontotoc County Republican women’s club will host a self directed Spring tour of homes on Saturday-Sunday, May 6,6 from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Homes on the tour include: the Toby and Jane Winston home which was the former E.T. and Zona Winston home which has been turned into a bed and breakfast. It is located at 228 South Liberty Street. Other homes include the Kenneth and Patsy Rackley home on 311 South Main Street, the Brad and Donna Lunn home at 130 West Oxford Street an the Bob and Elise Richmond home at 149 East Marion Street. Tickets to the event are $10 and may be purchased from any of the club members. In case of inclement weather the tour will be held June 3-4.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.