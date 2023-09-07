Ecru Second celebrating anniversary
Ecru Second Baptist Church will celebrate their 16th Pastor & Wife Anniversary honoring Pastor Terry Baber and Sister Earnestine Baber on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 11 am. The guest will be Minister Patrick Higginbottom of Pontotoc, Mississippi. The host pastor is Pastor Terry Baber.
Pontocola Memorial Day set
Memorial Day at Pontocola is Sunday, Sept.10 beginning at 10:30. Please join us.
Randolph Baptist homecoming set
Randolph Baptist church will have their Memorial Day services and homecoming Sunday, Sept. 10 beginning at 10 a.m. with special music by Brad Griffen and worship services at 11 a.m. A special offering will be taken for the cemetery fund upkeep. A noon covered dish meal will follow. Pastor Ben East invites everyone to attend.
Harmony sets old fashioned Sunday
Harmony Baptist Church on Hwy. 345 will have Homecoming and Old Fashioned Sunday Sept. 10, 10:30 a.m. Sue Harrison will sing and Bro Tony Wood will bring the message with lunch afterwards.
Hebron sets homecoming
Hebron Baptist Church will have homecoming services September 10, 10:30 a.m. with special singing and preaching by special guest Bro. Matthew Ramsey. There will be a covered dish lunch afterwards. Bro. J.T. Pennington and the congregation invite you to come.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open next month
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet next month on Saturday, September 9. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. If you need clothes for you or your children you are invited to come pick them out. The closet will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. You don’t need a voucher.
Liberty Baptist sets revival
Liberty Baptist Church will have revival service Sept. 10 - 13, 7 p.m. each night with Bro Derick Finley as the guest speaker and Bro. Isaac Finley bringing the guest music.
Lunching with books set Sept. 14
The next Lunching with books will begin at 12 noon in the Pontotoc County Library on Sept. 14 with a review by R.J. Lee -Bridge to Death. Lunch will be provided by the Pontotoc Woman's Club.
Food depot box pick up is Saturday, Sept. 16
The next food depot box pick up will be Saturday, September 16. If you would like to begin receiving a monthly box from the food depot, sign up is the first Saturday of the month 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the depot located on Liberty Street next to Corneilson Law Office. The next sign up time will be Saturday, October 7.
Oak Forrest Cemetery Memorial Day set
Oak Forrest Cemetery will have Memorial Day services September 17, 11 a.m. Bro. Lance Pickens will be the speaker. I you are unable to attend please mail donations to First Choice Bank, P.O. Box 29, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet opens in Sept.
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. The next opening will be Saturday, September 23.
Swords benefit set Sept. 23
There will be a benefit for Jimmy Swords Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Thaxton Community Center starting at 12 noon with fish and chicken plates for a donation. Bro. Jerry Hooper will open the auction at 3 p.m. Live music through out the day will include The Hudson Family, Pam Gardner(Still Blessed) and Not For Sale. Swords needs a liver transplant. For more information or to make donations call Bro. Kenneth Bishop at 662-316-2798 or Bro. Jimmy Hudson at 662-308-8645.
Longview Baptist sets homecoming
Homecoming services will be at Longview Baptist Church Sunday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. Guests speaker will be Bro. Joseph Faulkner. A fellowship meal will follow. Host pastor, Bro. Terry Faulkner and the congregation welcome all to attend.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday night
With a new school term getting back in session folks may need to get their child a physical for sports or to play in the band. The CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in Pontotoc, Lee, or Chickasaw county. The clinic in Pontotoc is located at 329 West Oxford St., across from West Heights Baptist Church. All of the care provided, including prescriptions written, is FREE.
There are no appointments necessary, because it is based on first come first serve. Each patient must have their parent or legal guardian with them.
The clinic is open on Monday nights, from 5-7 p.m. If you need further info, please visit www.catch-kids.org or call 662-377-2194 or cell phone # 662-679-2238. You may find CATCH Kids on Facebook at catch-kids.org.
Robbs Cemetery Memorial set
Robbs Cemetery Memorial will be the fourth Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. Donations are needed for the upkeep of the cemetery. Thanks or donations can be mailed to Robbs Cemetery c/o Sandra Daniel, 248 Westwind Drive, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Retired teachers meeting set Sept. 20
The Pontotoc Retired Education Personnel (PREP) which is the local organization of retired teachers will have their first meeting of the 2023-24 year on September 20 at 11:30 in Yamato Steak House of Japan with special guest Walter Chittom to entertain the group. The meeting will be a dutch treat lunch, and all retired education personnel are invited to attend.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.