Retired Teachers will meet on February 15, [TODAY] at 11:30 in the Yamato SteakHouse of Japan on West Oxford Street. All retired educators are invited to attend. This promises to be a very informative meeting as we will have a guest speaker from Three Rivers.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With second semester of school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in the county of Pontotoc who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet to open Feb. 25
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. This month it will be February 25.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open Mar. 11
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. Next month they will be opening March 11. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.