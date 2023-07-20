Prayer meeting set Friday
There will a community prayer meeting this Friday, July 21, 7 p.m. at Ecru Second Baptist Church hosted by Louise Lindsey. With so much going on in this world the children of God need to bind forces together and pray. The word says where there are to or three gathered in His name, there He will be in the midst of them.
Pleasant Grove Freewill singing set
Pleasant Grove Free Will Baptist church will host a gospel singing this Saturday, July 22, 7 p.m. the group Not For Sale will be the guest artists. A meal will be provided. Bro. Kenneth Bishop invites all to come.
Toccopola VBS set
Toccopola Baptist Church will have vacation Bible School "Twists and Turns" this Saturday, July 22, 8:30 through 11 a.m. for ages PreK through youth. Commencement services will be Sunday at 11 a.m.
White Zion memorial service set
White Zion Church will have memorial services this Sunday, July 23. A covered dish lunch will be served afterward.
North Pontotoc Class of 1973 reunion
North Pontotoc Class of 1973 Fiftieth Class Reunion will be held on Saturday, July 29, 6:30 p.m. at Seafood Junction in Algoma. Please make your plans to attend. For more info please call Paulette at 662-419-2273 or Donna at 662-489-6537
Algoma Baptist sets revival
Algoma Baptist Church will have revival services July 30 through August 2. Sunday services will be at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and the week night services will be at 7 p.m. The guest speaker is Bro. J.J. McVay. Pastor is Bro. Don Smith.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet open this Saturday
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. The next opening will be this Saturday, July 22.
Lift, Inc. to have hearing
Pontotoc County Lift, Inc. will have a public hearing Friday, August 3, 2 p.m. at 1597 Hwy. 15 North in Pontotoc to receive input on the needs o fate community an programs operated by Lift. The programs at the agency are LIHEAP, CSBG and WEATHERIZATION. The public is invited to attend. For more information, please call Lift, Inc. at 662-489-7329.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open Aug. 12
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. The next opening will be August 12. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With a new school term getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in the county of Pontotoc who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Food depot box sign up is Saturday, August 5
If you would like to begin receiving a monthly box from the food depot, sign up is the first Saturday of the month 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the depot located on Liberty Street next to Corneilson Law Office. The next sign up time will be Saturday, August 5. The next food box pick up will be Saturday, August 19.
