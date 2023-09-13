Ecru Second celebrating anniversary
Ecru Second Baptist Church will celebrate their sixteenth Pastor and Wife Anniversary honoring Pastor Terry Baber and Sister Earnestine Baber on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. The guest will be Minister Patrick Higginbottom of Pontotoc, Mississippi. The host pastor is Pastor Terry Baber.
Liberty Baptist sets revival
Liberty Baptist Church will conclude revival services tonight Sept. 13, 7 p.m. with Bro Derick Finley as the guest speaker and Bro. Isaac Finley bringing the guest music.
Lunching with books set Sept. 14
The next Lunching with books will begin at 12 noon in the Pontotoc County Library on Sept. 14 with a review by R.J. Lee -Bridge to Death. Lunch will be provided by the Pontotoc Woman's Club.
Food depot box pick up is Saturday, Sept. 16
The next food depot box pick up will be Saturday, September 16. If you would like to begin receiving a monthly box from the food depot, sign up is the first Saturday of the month 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the depot located on Liberty Street next to Corneilson Law Office. The next sign up time will be Saturday, October 7.
Oak Forrest Cemetery Memorial Day set
Oak Forrest Cemetery will have Memorial Day services September 17, 11 a.m. Bro. Lance Pickens will be the speaker. I you are unable to attend please mail donations to First Choice Bank, P.O. Box 29, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Pannell Reunion set Sunday
The Pannell reunion will be this Sunday, Sept. 17, at Troy Woodland Fire Department. We will gather around 12:30 p.m. All family and friends are welcome.
Buckhorn Cemetery memorial set
The Buckhorn Cemetery memorial will be Sunday, Sept 17, 2:30. Please bring a donation for the upkeep of the cemetery. If you can’t attend please send it to Peggy Austin, 4832 Redland-Sarepta Road, Houlka, MS 38850.
Retired teachers meeting set Sept. 20
The Pontotoc Retired Education Personnel (PREP) which is the local organization of retired teachers will have their first meeting of the 2023-24 year on September 20 at 11:30 in Yamato Steak House of Japan with special guest Walter Chittom to entertain the group. The meeting will be a dutch treat lunch, and all retired education personnel are invited to attend.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet open
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. The next opening will be Saturday, September 23
Swords benefit set Sept. 23
There will be a benefit for Jimmy Swords Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Thaxton Community Center starting at 12 noon with fish and chicken plates for a donation. Bro. Jerry Hooper will open the auction at 3 p.m. Live music through out the day will include The Hudson Family, Pam Gardner(Still Blessed) and Not For Sale. Swords needs a liver transplant. For more information or to make donations call Bro. Kenneth Bishop at 662-316-2798 or Bro. Jimmy Hudson at 662-308-8645.
Robbs Cemetery Memorial set
Robbs Cemetery Memorial will be Sunday, Sept. 24, 3 p.m. Donations are needed for the upkeep of the cemetery. Thanks or donations can be mailed to Robbs Cemetery c/o Sandra Daniel, 248 Westwind Drive, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Longview Baptist sets homecoming
Homecoming services will be at Longview Baptist Church Sunday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. Guests speaker will be Bro. Joseph Faulkner. A fellowship meal will follow. Host pastor, Bro. Terry Faulkner and the congregation welcome all to attend.
Oak Hill sets family and friends day
Oak Hill Baptist Church will be having a friends and family day, Sunday Oct. 1, at 10:30. Bro. Jimmy Russell will be bringing the morning message and special music provided by some of our church members. There will also be a meal following the service. All are invited to come and be a part of this special day. Bro. Marty Browning is pastor.
Sanders reunion set Oct. 1
The descendants of Hoyte and Bernice Sanders will gather at the Ray and Joyce Butler residence Sunday, October 1 for their reunion. Please bring a dish and your pictures and share the memories of grandmama and granddaddy.
Center Hill MB Church revival set
Center Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Pontotoc will have revival services October 3-5, 7 p.m. nightly. Speaker will be Pastor Charles E. Reavers of St. Paul MB Church of Ecru. The theme will be Christ our Cornerstone from Ephesians 2:19-22.
Algoma Class reunion set
The classes of 1961-1964 from Algoma School will meet Friday, October 6, 6 p.m. at the Seafood Junction. Everyone pays for their own meal.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet open
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet on Saturday, October 14. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. If you need clothes for you or your children you are invited to come pick them out. The closet will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. You don’t need a voucher.
Self-Hall family reunion set
The Self-Hall family reunion will be Sunday, October 22 at the Thaxton Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please bring a covered dish. The drinks and other things will be furnished.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday night
With a new school term getting back in session folks may need to get their child a physical for sports or to play in the band. The CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in Pontotoc, Lee, or Chickasaw county. The clinic in Pontotoc is located at 329 West Oxford St., across from West Heights Baptist Church. All of the care provided, including prescriptions written, is FREE.
There are no appointments necessary, because it is based on first come first serve. Each patient must have their parent or legal guardian with them.
The clinic is open on Monday nights, from 5-7 p.m. If you need further info, please visit www.catch-kids.org or call 662-377-2194 or cell phone # 662-679-2238. You may find CATCH Kids on Facebook at catch-kids.org.
