Historical Society to meet Thursday
The Pontotoc County Historical Society will have a business meeting on Thursday, January 19, 6 p.m. at the Pontotoc County Library. We will provide an update of what is going on with our Society and discuss the possibility of the Society leasing the McMackin House from the Pontotoc United Methodist Church.
Retired teachers meeting set
Retired Teachers will meet TODAY, January 18, 11:30 in the Yamato Steak House of Japan on West Oxford Street. All retired educators are invited to attend. It is dutch treat.
Pleasant Grove Freewill sets gospel sing
There will be a gospel singing January 28, 7 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church. The Hudsons from Pontotoc will be singing. Everyone is invited. Host pastor is Bro. Kenneth Bishop. There will be a meal following the singing.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet opens Sat.
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Bucanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. This month that is this Saturday, January 22.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With second semester of school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in the county of Pontotoc who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Mardi-Gras parade set Feb. 11
Pontotoc Main Street-chamber of Commerce is planning the Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11:00. It will be the same concept as our Independence Day Parade. Nominations are being sought for the Mardi Gras King and Queen. These nominees should be those dedicated to using their time, talents, and actions to making the world a better place. Please submit a brief description of why you think this individual should be chosen as the King or Queen of Pontotoc's Mardi Gras. The King and Queen will ride in the Mardi Gras Parade.
Nominations can be emailed to chamber@pontotocchamber.com, mailed or dropped off at 109 N. Main St., Pontotoc, MS 38863. Deadlines for nominations is Thursday, Feb. 2, 5 p.m.
Palestine United Methodist Church clothes closet
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. The February opening will be February 12. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
Do you have an announcement?
Please email it to pontotoc.community@journalinc.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.