American Legion January meeting set
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces or National Guard/ Reserve please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, January 26, at 6:00 p.m.
Our program this month will be presented by the Mayor of Pontotoc, Bob Peeples. He is a great supporter of our Veterans and families and loves to have the opportunity to speak with us and give an update on our great city of Pontotoc. We are honored that he would take the time out of his busy schedule to meet with us at the Legion and look forward to his comments.
We look forward to seeing you and please bring a pot luck food item to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be a fun evening. For questions please call Mack Huey at 489-3907.
Pleasant Grove Freewill sets gospel sing
There will be a gospel singing January 28, 7 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church. The Hudsons from Pontotoc will be singing. Everyone is invited. Host pastor is Bro. Kenneth Bishop. There will be a meal following the singing.
4-H Shooting sports sign up days set
It's time to sign up for 4-H Shooting Sports! A safety and sign-up meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 30 and 31. You MUST attend ONE of these meetings to shoot during 2023. Please bring the firearm with NO AMMO for coaches to inspect. Disciplines offered are Air Rifle, Air Pistol, Archery, Shotgun, .22 Rifle, .22 Pistol, and Hunting. (Some disciplines are age specific.) #MS4H #MSUext
Liberty to host Fifth Sunday singing
There will be a fifth Sunday night singing at Liberty Baptist Church this Sunday, Jan. 29, 6 p.m. Special guest is Bobby Messer. Everyone is invited to join us for this special night of worship and praise.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With second semester of school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in the county of Pontotoc who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Mardi-Gras parade set Feb. 11
Pontotoc Main Street-chamber of Commerce is planning the Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11:00. It will be the same concept as our Independence Day Parade. Nominations are being sought for the Mardi Gras King and Queen. These nominees should be those dedicated to using their time, talents, and actions to making the world a better place. Please submit a brief description of why you think this individual should be chosen as the King or Queen of Pontotoc's Mardi Gras. The King and Queen will ride in the Mardi Gras Parade.
Nominations can be emailed to chamber@pontotocchamber.com, mailed or dropped off at 109 N. Main St., Pontotoc, MS 38863. Deadlines for nominations is Thursday, Feb. 2, 5 p.m.
Palestine United Methodist Church clothes closet
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. The February opening will be February 12. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. Next month it will be February 26.
