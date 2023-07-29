Pecans and persimmons are examples of native trees that provide delicious nuts and fruit. Both tree species are susceptible fall webworm infestations. Other hardwood trees including sweet gum and Bradford pear can also be hosts.
I will give a description of fall webworms and offer control recommendations. The sources for this column include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications, “Insect Pests of Ornamental Plants in the Home Landscape”, the “Bugs Eye View” newsletter written by Dr. Blake Layton entitled “Fall Webworm”, and the September 11, 2019, edition of “Farm and Garden Notes.”
Description
The formation of the unsightly webs begins when female fall webworm moths lay a mass of pale green eggs on the undersides of the leaves. Upon hatching, the webworm caterpillars begin building the web around themselves and the leaves that will be their food source. The web will serve as a barrier that will protect the webworms from predators including birds, wasps, yellow jackets, and various parasites.
The physical appearance of fall webworms can vary. Some specimens have red heads with light-colored spots while others can have black heads and dark spots. All specimens will have long light-colored hairs on their bodies. Fall webworms will grow to around one inch in length. While there are two generations of these insects each year, fall webworms are most common in late summer and into the fall.
Fall webworms will expand their webs to include more leaves as they grow. When the webworms near maturity they will exit the webs at night to feed. On years of heavy infestations some trees can be completely defoliated. Large heathy trees can recover, but fruit and nut production will be impacted.
Treatment
Commercial pecan operations can easily treat fall webworms with specialized spray equipment and effective insecticides. Treatment is more difficult for homeowners without these weapons in their arsenal.
Homeowners can treat fall webworms with insecticides containing the active ingredient spinosad. Trees that are less than 20 feet tall can be sprayed using a garden hose sprayer attachment or another type of sprayer that can reach the top of the tree.
Homeowners with larger trees can choose to get more creative. It is possible to use a long pole fashioned with a hook on the end to rip the webs open. This allows predators to feed on the exposed caterpillars. Homeowners with very large trees may decide that the do-nothing approach is the most reasonable treatment choice since it can be very difficult to treat the entire tree.
Good luck! I hope your trees will be free of fall webworms and produce all the pecans persimmons you desire. If you would like to learn more about management of insect pests in your home landscape, call the Pontotoc County Extension office at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
