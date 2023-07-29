Fall webworm

This fall webworm infestation picture on a persimmon tree was taken in Pontotoc County on July 18, 2023. 

 James Shannon MSU Extension Pontotoc

Pecans and persimmons are examples of native trees that provide delicious nuts and fruit. Both tree species are susceptible fall webworm infestations. Other hardwood trees including sweet gum and Bradford pear can also be hosts.

