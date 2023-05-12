Weekly MSU Extension Service column, James Shannon, MSU Extension Agent, for release May 10, 2023.
It is officially tomato growing time in Pontotoc County! With preparation and some work, you can enjoy homegrown tomatoes later this summer.
Management of insects and foliar diseases are important to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Without preventative action against pests, the quality and quantity of the tomatoes produced will suffer.
This column will discuss an insecticide and fungicide mixture that can be used to improve your tomato garden. The sources include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “Insecticides,” “Insecticides for Home Vegetable Gardens,” Tomato Spray Mix,” Mississippi Vegetable Gardner’s Guide,” and “Common Diseases of Tomatoes.”
Why Spray?
Without a regular spray schedule insects and diseases can literally eat your lunch. Examples of common insect pests include stink bugs, tomato fruitworms, tobacco hornworms, stinkbugs, whiteflies, leafffooted bugs, whiteflies, aphids, and thrips. Common disease issues that can be managed with fungicides include early blight, late blight, bacterial spot, bacterial speck, and septoria leaf spot.
What to Spray?
MSU Extension Service Entomologist Dr. Blake Layton has detailed a common insecticide and fungicide mixture that can prevent insect and disease damage. Using a combination of pesticides in one sprayer simplifies the process. Dr. Layton’s preferred combination includes the insecticide zeta-cypermethrin (Gardentech Sevin) and the fungicides chlorothalonil (Daconil) and Copper Octanoate (Copper Fungicide). These pesticides are effective and have short preharvest intervals. The preharvest interval is the required wait time between spraying and picking.
It is important to completely spray the plants including the upper and lower portions of the leaves. Apply the mixture beginning a week or so after the transplants are placed in the garden. Continue spraying at seven-to-ten-day intervals throughout the summer. It is a good practice to pick all ripe tomatoes before spraying. The details about the ingredients in Dr. Layton’s preferred tomato spray combination are listed in the table.
There are additional pesticides that are available for gardeners. Permethrin is another pyrethroid herbicide choice. It has the same mode of action as zeta-cypermethrin. This prevents it from being used as a rotator to manage product resistance. It also has 0-day preharvest interval but has fewer labeled garden vegetable crops. Malathion is an insecticide that has been used by generations of gardeners. It is a tool if aphids become a problem. It also has a longer preharvest interval and controls fewer insects. Mancozeb is a fungicide that can be a substitute to prevent resistance. It has a five-day preharvest interval which limits it for early growing season applications. Descriptions of other common pesticides that can be used by tomato growers are described in the table.
Precautions
Pesticides are useful tools to prevent damage that diseases and insects can bring. They must be used with responsibility and caution. The following principles should be applied when using pesticides.
– Always read and follow the product label. It is the law.
– Be aware of pesticide preharvest intervals. Pick tomatoes or other vegetables before applying pesticides. Allow extra days above the recommended preharvest interval as an abundance of caution.
– Keep pesticides away from people without proper application knowledge.
– Use all personal protective equipment required by the product label. Wear proper clothing, adequate footwear, and rubber gloves. If exposure occurs, wash impacted areas with soap and water and seek medical attention if needed.
– Thoroughly wash and peel fruit and vegetables before consumption.
The previously describe pesticide mixture can simplify the quest for outstanding tomatoes. If you would like to learn more about growing delicious homegrown tomatoes, call the MSU Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
