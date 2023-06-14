Young and old alike enjoy going through the exhibit room at the county fair and looking at all the hard work that the women and 4Hers display through exhibits and cooking and canning.
Exhibits for the fair are due on Monday and Tuesday, June 26-27, so if you plan to enter something you need to get it together. All non-perishable things will be entered on Monday and flower and food items will be entered and judged on Tuesday.
One of the many historical aspects of county fairs is the exhibits. Both children and adults can enter exhibit items in the Pontotoc County Fair to win ribbons and prize money. The adult exhibits are organized each year by the Pontotoc County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV). Entry categories include:
Home Canning
Other Preserved Foods
Photography
Textiles and Household Articles
Flowers and Plants
Baked Goods
Vegetables and Fruits
You do not have to be a member of the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers to bring items to exhibit. Exhibits will be set up and judged the week before the County Fair and will be on display for public viewing during the County Fair. The location for the exhibits is the Exhibit Building next to the Fairgrounds and the Agri-Center.
The schedule for bringing exhibit items is as follows:
Monday, June 26, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. – home canning; other preserved foods; photography; and textiles and household articles
Tuesday, June 27, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. – baked goods; flowers and plants; and vegetables and fruits.
To pick up an exhibit booklet with instructions for each category, come by the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 402 C. J. Hardin, Jr. Drive. For questions call the Extension Office at 662-489-3910.
