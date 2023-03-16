Sixth grade citizenship winners were recognized from left: Chapter Regent Becky Grubbs, Audrey Horton (North Pontotoc Upper Elementary), Kayliegh Mooneyham (South Pontotoc Middle School), and Frederick Armstrong (Pontotoc Middle School).
Senior citizenship winners were announced and are shown here with Chapter Regent Becky Grubbs. They include from left: Jackson Rodgers (South Pontotoc High School, Amare Young (Pontotoc High School), and Hope Nanny (North Pontotoc High School).
Sixth grade citizenship winners were recognized from left: Chapter Regent Becky Grubbs, Audrey Horton (North Pontotoc Upper Elementary), Kayliegh Mooneyham (South Pontotoc Middle School), and Frederick Armstrong (Pontotoc Middle School).
DAR Essay winners were presented by Chapter Regent Becky Grubbs and they included from left: Annabel Quinn and Zaavan Nesbit (both of Pontotoc Middle School).
Senior citizenship winners were announced and are shown here with Chapter Regent Becky Grubbs. They include from left: Jackson Rodgers (South Pontotoc High School, Amare Young (Pontotoc High School), and Hope Nanny (North Pontotoc High School).
DAR member Lisa Lucius with guest speaker Cathy Werner.
The Pontotoc Hills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Fellowship Hall of West Heights Baptist Church to recognize the winners of the DAR Good Citizenship Award and essay winners. Guests and members were welcomed by Chapter Regent Becky Grubbs. After the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, Chapter member Dr. Lisa Lucius introduced the speaker, Cathy Werner, who is the Character Education instructor at North Pontotoc Elementary School.
Mrs. Werner spoke about the various characteristics of being a good citizen. Her title was "Go Light Your World," and she covered topics such as respecting others, integrity (doing what is right even when nobody is watching), patriotism, leaving things better than you found them, never quitting what you start, leadership, honesty, faithfulness, courage, and making your world a better place. Mrs. Werner's family has a military background with her father, husband, and three sons serving their country in various branches of the service and law enforcement. Thank you, Cathy, for the inspiring words.
Chapter member Millicent Seawright recognized the Senior winners from each school with a certificate and pin: Jackson Rodgers (South Pontotoc High School, Amare Young (Pontotoc High School), and Hope Nanny (North Pontotoc High School). Chapter member Martha Coleman recognized the sixth grade winners with a certificate and citizenship medal: Audrey Horton (North Pontotoc Upper Elementary), Kayliegh Mooneyham (South Pontotoc Middle School), and Frederick Armstrong (Pontotoc Middle School). Chapter member Millicent Seawright recognized the winners of the fifth grade essay contest: Annabel Quinn and Zaavan Nesbit (both of Pontotoc Middle School).
We congratulate all the winners and appreciate the parents, grandparents, family and friends who attended the program. Refreshments were served after the program.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.