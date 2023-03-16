The Pontotoc Hills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Fellowship Hall of West Heights Baptist Church to recognize the winners of the DAR Good Citizenship Award and essay winners.  Guests and members were welcomed by Chapter Regent Becky Grubbs.  After the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, Chapter member Dr. Lisa Lucius introduced the speaker, Cathy Werner, who is the Character Education instructor at North Pontotoc Elementary School.

