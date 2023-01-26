The Mississippi Miss Hospitality program was first started in 1949 by the state legislature to promote economic development and tourism in the state while also promoting Mississippi statewide, regionally and on a national level.
This program also provides an opportunity for young women to develop public speaking and communication skills while also promoting leadership and community involvement.
Local girls have until the end of this month, January 31, 2023; to sign up for the opportunity to represent our family friendly hometown of Pontotoc. Thanks to generous sponsors from our community, our 2023 Pontotoc County Miss and Teen Hospitality contestants will share over $3500 in cash and prizes.
The local competition consists of a panel interview, an onstage statement highlighting something unique about our hometown, and an evening gown competition. The Miss contestants will also have an onstage question portion. Our Miss winner will go on to represent Pontotoc at the state pageant in Hattiesburg later this summer.
After a week-long pageant in Hattiesburg, that includes multiple phases of competition as well as community service events and some fun outings that allow the girls to bond, the final night of competition will be live streamed.
The beautiful duo of Emily Warren and Ella Huey represented Pontotoc County well as our 2022 winners. Miss Hospitality Emily Warren, daughter of Doug and Amanda Warren, was named as a top ten finalist at the state pageant last summer. Last year we added the teen component at the local level to provide young girls with an opportunity to gain experience and promote personal growth. Our inaugural Teen was Ella Huey, daughter of Trey and Allison Huey, who set a high standard for our future teen winners.
Our recent royalty has fared well at the state level with our last four representatives all being top ten finalists. Two of those were also recognized as top five finalists with one being selected as fourth alternate and one being selected as second alternate.
During that time, we also brought home a Department of Tourism Social Media Award and a Mississippi Speech Award. Each of these former Miss Hospitalities feel that the experience was positive and allowed them to learn a lot about themselves and grow into a more confident young woman.
This year’s local pageant will be held at the Pontotoc Junior High auditorium, located on Main Street, beginning at 6 p.m. on February 11. We invite everyone to come out and support the young ladies as they compete for the opportunity to promote our hometown. All previous Miss Hospitality Representatives are invited to be our guest at this year’s pageant.
Any girls wanting to participate in this growth opportunity should contact Kelsie Cruse at young.kelsie21@gmail.com or 662-419-1432 by the end of January. You can also check out the Pontotoc’s County’s Miss Hospitality Facebook page for more information.
