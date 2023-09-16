Thoughts about fall color are usually reserved for oaks, maples, and other hardwood trees. American beautyberry is a native shrub that provides bright purple berries that can light up any landscape.
Description
Beautyberry is a deciduous shrub that can be found growing along forest edges. They have alternate leaves with serrated leaf margins. The plants grow to a height of more than five feet. Beautyberry can grow reasonably well in most soil types. They can grow in areas of full sun but perform better in areas that receive protection from the hot afternoon sun.
Bringing the color
American beautyberry begins the year inconspicuously. It is easily outshined by woodland and landscape flowering plants. Its early summer flowers are light pink and nearly hidden at the base of the leaves.
As summer progresses, small green berries begin to form. When the berries turn purple in late summer, beautyberry takes centerstage. The berries form bunches that surround the stems. The branches often bend toward the ground by the weight from the berries.
Wildlife
The bright colored berries quickly draw the attention of wildlife. Beautyberries are eaten by a variety of birds including robins, cardinals, mockingbirds, brown thrashers, and others. Mammals including deer, racoons, and squirrels are also known to feast on the berries.
Maintenance
American beautyberry traditionally has been nearly maintenance free. Pruning down to six inches in the early spring can make the plants more vigorous and encourage a tight growth habit.
There are reports that beautyberry is an alternate host for the insect pest crape myrtle bark scale. Crape myrtle bark scale, which is widespread in Pontotoc County, form white masses along the stems of infected plants.
Crape myrtle bark scale can be treated with systemic insecticides containing imidacloprid. Systemic insecticides are applied as a soil drench and are taken up by the plant to control insects as they feed. Read product labels to determine the best application rate and time.
Other Uses
Dr. Gary Bachman states that American beautyberries can be used to make jelly and the leaves can be used as a natural insect repellent. These home uses should be researched carefully to prevent allergic reactions.
American beautyberry is a native plant that can provide a splash of fall color. If you would like to learn more about adding native plants to your landscape contact James Shannon at 662-489-3910 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
