Removing weeds is a necessity to maintain great looking flower beds. Weeds rob water, nutrients, and sunlight from ornamental plants making them less productive and more susceptible to disease.
A combination of strategies including hand-pulling, mulching, and herbicides are helpful to control landscape weeds. This column will discuss each method.
Hand-Pulling
Hand-pulling weeds could be one of the least pleasant of all garden chores. Hand-pulling weeds can work well in small gardens, in raised beds, and near plants that could be injured by other weed control practices.
Mulching
Mulching is the practice of covering the soil to prevent weed growth. Mulches have other benefits including water conservation and prevention of soil-borne diseases. Natural mulches such as pine straw, pine bark, and hardwood bark are common choices. A layer of newspaper can be used underneath mulch to add an extra layer of weed protection.
Herbicides
Ornamental plants can be severely injured if incorrect herbicides or application methods are used. It is very important to read the product label to determine the benefits and risks associated with herbicide use.
There are two basic types of herbicides that can be used, pre-emergent and post-emergent. Pre-emergent herbicides keep weed seeds from sprouting. Post-emergent herbicides kill actively growing weeds.
Dithiopyr (Preen) is a common pre-emergent herbicide labeled for use in flower beds. It is a granule that is applied directly to mulch. Water must be applied to activate this product.
Glyphospate and Sethoxydim (Poast) are commonly used post-emergent herbicides. Glyphosate is a non- selective herbicide that should never be allowed to contact landscape plants. A sponge or paint brush can be used to apply glyphosate to cut tree seedlings, vines, nutsedge and other tough weeds growing in flower beds. Always wear protective clothing and rubber gloves when applying glyphosate in this manner.
Poast effectively controls grasses that are less than 8 inches tall. Multiple applications may be required for perennial grasses including bermudagrass.
The previously described strategies can increase the health and beauty of landscapes by controlling unsightly weeds. Please call the Pontotoc County Extension office at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu for more information about gardening or landscaping topics.
References
Gregory, R.N. (2016). Get in front of lawn weed issues before spring. Mississippi State University Extension Service.
Snyder, R., S. Broderick, J. Wilson, B. Layton, and R. Melanson. (2021) Mississippi vegetable gardener’s guide. Mississippi State University Extension Service Publication 3616.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.