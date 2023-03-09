If you want your eyes opened to the facts of human trafficking you will not want to miss the program that will be in Pontotoc.
Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club will host Jody Dyess this coming Monday, March 13, 6:30 p.m. at the Pontotoc County Library.
Jody and his wife Wendy serve in the position of Eastern Regional Director with FREE International, which is a faith based organization leading the charge in the fight against human trafficking and are the Executive directors of Say Something School Assemblies.
Jody began working with students on a volunteer basis in his hometown of Meridian Mississippi. For the last 30 years, the desire to see young men and women succeed in life has only continued to grow. Though the avenues have changed over time, the purpose has always remained the same; to reach into the high school and middle school campuses of America with a message of hope.
Jody and his wife have traveled the roads of Mississippi and Louisiana for 10 years, providing school assembly programs to both challenge and motivate the student population that there is more than today, and tomorrow looks bright. Students showed a desire to go beyond and so they developed a follow-up program that would equip students to become leaders, voice pieces of hope, to their own campus.
Jody also conducts training for law enforcement, fire/EMS personnel, educators, church ministry teams, and whom ever would like a specialized training. Currently Jody has trained over 2,000 LEOs, over 4,ooo firefighters/EMS, over 1,000 educators, and thousands of other professionals.
Jody communicates out of his own experiences and life lessons, some of them not so glamorous.
It is his real-life approach that makes him a sought after communicator to this generation of students
