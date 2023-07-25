class pic_001.jpg

Those in attendance at the reunion included Patsy Tedford Sullivan, Ann Andrews Jones, Brenda Harkness Parrish, Judy Stokes Younger, Barbara Goggans Murry, Bonnie Bryant Mealer, Carl Sudduth, Martha Hardy Little, Huey Talley, Diann Tutor Easterling, Patsy Coker Pannell and Billy Bolton.

On May 13, 2023 a reunion was held celebrating Ecru High School Class of 1963s sixty years out of school. Most had attended all 12 years of school together at Ecru. The class met at Zubys Café in downtown Ecru, where a few had often met to eat hamburgers as teenagers.

