On May 13, 2023 a reunion was held celebrating Ecru High School Class of 1963s sixty years out of school. Most had attended all 12 years of school together at Ecru. The class met at Zubys Café in downtown Ecru, where a few had often met to eat hamburgers as teenagers.
The members of the class took their picture in front of the mural of the old town of Ecru that is beautifully painted on the entire length of the old building. This class held their graduation commencement in the old white church that is painted on the wall and a few of the couples married in that same church. The men had their hair cut at the old barber shop that is in the mural and some girls had their hair fixed at Ms. Loricks beauty shop beside the pharmacy. Many of their mothers worked at the old Irvin B. Swabey shirt factory all of their lives. A discussion of the M.B. Mayfield house that has been restored and moved downtown was amazing to everyone.
Since the afternoon was cool, the class stood outside and laughed and traveled down memory lane relaxing in the chairs and umbrellas provided by the café. Inside the building hangs a large picture on the wall of the class on their senior trip in 1963. It was made on the steps of the capital building in Washington, D.C. That trip was made possible by the class sponsors, Mr. and Mrs. Glen Davidson; their son Dan Davidson also accompanied the class on that trip. Many parents sacrificed for their child to take the trip to make the memory of a lifetime.
Those in attendance at the reunion included Patsy Tedford Sullivan, Ann Andrews Jones, Brenda Harkness Parrish, Judy Stokes Younger, Barbara Goggans Murry, Bonnie Bryant Mealer, Carl Sudduth, Martha Hardy Little, Huey Talley, Diann Tutor Easterling, Patsy Coker Pannell and Billy Bolton. Most of the class still lives in or near Ecru. The one traveling further was Huey Talley who drove from Dalton, Georgia and Barbara Murry drove from Memphis.
Classmates who were unable to attend included Donald Mack Coker, Hazel Conway McLaughlin, Doris Grant Montgomery, Palua Grant Kilgo, Carol May Cronk, Cheryl Montgomery Sullivan, Robert Todd and Linda Tutor Crytzer.
Thirteen of the original class members have passed. They include Don Baker, Gary Bevill, Jancie Leach, Joyce Sullivan, Barbara Whitehead Owen, Jimmy Bray, Dwight Herring, Carolyn Homan Tatum, Deanie Nix Bramlett, Brenda Reeder Bramlett Hodges, Donnis Harkness, Peggy Davis Travis and David Trentham.
This class was the first to have cheerleaders and football players at Ecru High School. Three cheerleaders are in this pictures and some of the first football players. The football mascot was Mighty Ecru Tigers.
